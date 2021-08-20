6 ways to prepare your patio and pool for a hurricane

Felicity Warner, Reviewed
·5 min read
Protect your patio, pool and the rest of your backyard before a hurricane hits.
Protect your patio, pool and the rest of your backyard before a hurricane hits.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Last week, when we watched Elsa batter parts of the East Coast, we were reminded of the damage—from isolated tornadoes to "life-threatening" storm surge, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory—that's possible when a tropical storm or hurricane makes landfall.

Despite it being nearly two months into hurricane season, it is not too late to prepare for an incoming storm. If you've already stocked up on hurricane essentials such as flashlights, a hand-crank radio and bottled water, you're already on the right path. But don't forget about your property: Outdoor patio and deck items can become severely damaged during a storm, but they can also become a dangerous projectile that can damage your home or injure somebody when hurricane-force winds are present.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

Before the next hurricane or tropical storm, there's plenty you can do now to clean up and secure your patio space, your pool and more—here are six checklist items you can do now or a few days before a hurricane or tropical storm.

1. Secure your patio furniture and other loose items

During a hurricane, nearly anything can become a projectile when winds pick up, becoming a potential hazard to life and property. Before the hurricane hits, the CDC recommends bringing all of your patio furniture indoors, along with your trash cans, bikes, and even stray wood pieces or bricks. It's important to note that Ready.gov, a national public service campaign, says that items like gas grills and propane tanks, should not be brought indoors—rather, they should be anchored outdoors.

If you've been through a few hurricanes, you may be aware of the "trick" of tossing your patio furniture into the pool to anchor it down when strong winds strike. Unless you absolutely do not have room to store your furniture inside your home, in your garage or a shed, pool service experts recommend against this—your furniture can easily rust and damage the bottom of your pool.

2. Make room in your garage or shed before the storm

Make smart usage of your garage space with overhead storage.
Make smart usage of your garage space with overhead storage.

You might be asking yourself, "How am I supposed to fit everything inside?". This is a fair question, and why preparing ahead of the hurricane is crucial. Before a hurricane is even forecasted, work on organizing your garage or shed to ensure that you'll have plenty of space to store all of your patio furniture and other miscellaneous items.

Reviewed's senior staff writer for smart home, Rachel Murphy, recommends taking a proactive approach by organizing your garage now. She planned to add overhead storage racks and adjustable shelving to her 250-square-foot-garage, helping her to avoid a game of patio-furniture Tetris before a hurricane rolls through.

If you don't have a garage or enough space, it's fine to bring patio furniture into your house—as a born-and-raised Floridian, this is exactly what my family would do since we didn't have a shed and little to no room in our garage.

3. Trim trees well ahead of time

Weaker tree limbs can break with heavy winds or rain, making them potential projectiles that can damage your property or injure someone. Ready.gov recommends trimming trees and shrubs—try using a lopper to create precision cuts on tree limbs or a pole saw for tall, hard-to-reach pieces.

Be sure to practice caution if you’re not experienced in pruning larger trees and consider calling an arborist if the job is too extensive or dangerous. And don't wait until the last minute to trim your trees—If a storm is approaching landfall, focus on ensuring you and your family are safe and secure inside.

4. Protect your plants and backyard garden

Keep your vegetable garden and landscaping safe when heavy rain and wind arrive.
Keep your vegetable garden and landscaping safe when heavy rain and wind arrive.

Hurricanes and tropical storms are notorious for bringing both heavy rainfall and gusty winds, which can both damage your landscaping and garden. To protect your plants—especially young seedlings—Farmers' Almanac recommends covering them with a fabric layer that's secured at the edges. This top-rated plant cover is a solid barrier to protect your plants from wind, sleet, frost and snow, making it a go-to product for cold snaps as well.

Excessive rainfall can also damage your soil, potentially promoting the growth of plant diseases. You can also add a thin layer of mulch, such as bark chips or straw, that can help soak up excess water and protect your soil from prolonged rainfall or flooding.

5. Clear your gutters and downspouts

Clogged gutters can be problematic for the home, regardless of the weather. Gutters filled with debris like leaves, twigs and other buildup can block rainwater, forcing it to overflow and seep into a home's foundation and the walls of your basement. When a major storm rolls through you could have major flooding on your hands.

That's why it's important to deep clean your gutters and downspouts every six months or so—or right before hurricane season. FEMA recommends cleaning gutters and downspouts as part of your preparation. Reviewed has a guide on how to properly (and safely) clean your gutters with what tools you'll need to get started and how to keep your gutters protected from future debris.

6. Adjust your pool's water level, but don't drain it

If you haven't noticed already, flooding can wreak havoc on multiple parts of your property. If you own a swimming pool or hot tub, you may think a pool cover can help ward off flooding—but pool service experts don't recommend this, because the cover becomes another heavy, unsecured object.

Instead, The National Weather Service recommends lowering your pool's water level by one foot—you may need to use a drain pump to remove the water. If you're not sure how to approach this, consult a pool service ahead of time.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to prepare your patio and pool for a hurricane

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • There’s a new disturbance in the Atlantic. Grace is a hurricane and Henri will be soon

    Forecasters are monitoring a new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. They’re also watching the newly re-strengthened Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon.

  • Henri forecast to be 1st hurricane to strike New England in 30 years

    Tropical Storm Henri, currently spinning its way west-northwest about 375 miles south, southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., is likely to become the first hurricane to make landfall in southern New England in 30 years. Why it matters: Factors ranging from soggy soils from previous rainstorms to astronomical high tides, and Henri's slow forward motion will combine to create a uniquely dangerous scenario for New England beginning Sunday and lasting through at least Monday. Stay on top of the latest ma

  • It rained for the first time at the summit of Greenland's ice sheet

    Rain fell for several hours at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet last week — its first rainfall event in recorded history.

  • Flash flooding inundates cars in Worcester

    Heavy rain floods a Worcester underpass.

  • Tropical Storm Henri poses an increasing threat to New England

    Tropical Storm Henri, currently located about 490 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is forecast to intensify into a hurricane Friday and may pass close to or make landfall in southern New England late this weekend.Why it matters: A slow-moving Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm spinning near Cape Cod could pound the region with high surf and coastal flooding in particular, which could be heightened by rising sea levels from long-term climate change.Get market news wort

  • 'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time in recorded history at Greenland's ice sheet summit

    Since recording began in 1950, rainfall had never been seen at the country's highest point until this past week.

  • Hurricane Grace nears Mexico as Tropical Storm Henri heads for New England

    People in Mexico's eastern peninsula and America's northeastern coast should prepare for hazardous weather this week as Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri come ashore, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.Driving the news: Grace is set to reach Mexico overnight Wednesday, while Henri will reach New England by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Both are expected to cause dangerous storm surges. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • There's a new luxury tiny-house community near Atlanta where 500-square-foot cottages cost up to $200,000 - see what it's like to live there

    The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston, Georgia, was designed to encourage socialization and community-building among its eight residents.

  • Humongous Dixie Fire Threatening More California Towns

    The humongous Dixie fire in Northern California is still burning out of control as firefighters battle uncooperative weather conditions. Related: Dixie fire spreading, now second biggest in California history As of late Wednesday evening, the Dixie fire had burned more than 660,000 acres, about three times the size of Manhattan. The wildfire led to a new round of evacuation orders as gusty winds helped spread the fire within about 8 miles of Susanville, California, which has an estimated populat

  • New England fears a hurricane as Henri approaches

    It's been 30 years since a hurricane made a direct landfall in New England. But there's some chance that streak will end later this weekend.

  • California's Caldor Fire has grown 20 times bigger: 'It’s devastation'

    California's Caldor Fire was more than 20 times bigger on Thursday than it was on Tuesday. The massive Dixie Fire also continued to burn.

  • One of world's most invasive plants is being widely sold at garden centres

    Experts recommend filling your garden with native plants.

  • Potential Hurricane Henri could threaten PGA Tour’s Northern Trust with landfall Sunday

    Henri is predicted to grow to hurricane strength and make landfall Sunday east of Liberty National in New Jersey.

  • 'Get out now': Monstrous Dixie Fire moves closer to small California town; Caldor Fire threatens more communities

    The Dixie Fire spurred a new round of evacuation orders as fierce winds pushed the monstrous blaze within about 8 miles of Susanville, California.

  • Tropical Storm Henri expected to strengthen as it spins off Eastern Seaboard

    New England is bracing for what could be its first direct hit from a hurricane in 30 years. Henri is a tropical storm for now, but it's expected to strengthen and could make landfall this weekend. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has the details.

  • Millions of electric car batteries will retire in the next decade. What happens to them?

    The quest to prevent batteries – rich in raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and nickel – ending up as a mountain of waste Batteries at a factory in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an

  • Mexico braces for Hurricane Grace, Henri approaching U.S. East Coast

    Grace will bring flooding rains and dangerous storm surge to Mexico as a hurricane, with Henri likely to become a hurricane by Saturday as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.

  • Monster California wildfires force fresh evacuations and raze more homes

    Two massive wildfires were threatening Northern California communities as a smaller blaze tore through a mobile home park amid gusty conditions late Wednesday, with much of the region under red flag warnings.The latest: Fresh mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Susanville as the historic Dixie Fire closed in on the Lassen County town. Meanwhile, the monster Calder Fire continued to raze structures in the Sierra Nevada — including a church and a school, per the Los Angeles Times. Stay on

  • California’s Dixie Fire Burns Clear Across a Mountain Range

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s Dixie Fire has achieved a staggering distinction by becoming the first wildfire in history to burn clear across the Sierra Nevada Mountains.It’s the first known fire to start in the range’s western foothills, burn up and over the crest and then descend into the eastern valleys, said Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.“We don’t have any record of that happening before,” he said during a press conference Wedne

  • National forests closed as California wildfires surge

    Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that beginning on Aug. 22 it will close nine national forests from near Lake Tahoe at the Nevada border on the east all the way west to Six Rivers National Forest, which stretches north to the Oregon border and contains more than 1 million acres of land alone. The Eldorado National Forest already had been closed because of the Caldor Fire, which gutted the Sierra Nevada town of Grizzly Flats this week.