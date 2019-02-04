6 Ways Retirement Has Changed Over the Past 25 Years

Getty Images/Kiplinger





Twenty-five years ago, Kiplinger's Retirement Report launched to help readers enjoy a richer retirement. Our first issue, published in February 1994, offered guidance on timely issues of the day, such as how to take advantage of the home-sale-profit exclusion (then $125,000) and how to comply with new rules that for the first time required a receipt for charitable donations of $250 or more. Some advice, such as how to figure tax on Social Security benefits, proved to be evergreen.





In celebration of our 25th anniversary, we asked some top financial and retirement experts to share their thoughts on how retirement has evolved in the past 25 years and how it might change in the years ahead.





'We're expected to manage our money on our own.'

Olivia Mitchell, Wharton School professor and executive director of the Pension Research Council: Twenty-five years ago, almost no financial information was available online. Today, there's automatic enrollment and escalated saving rates in 401(k)s and portfolio glidepaths embedded in target-date funds. Yet I have seen very few automated engines intended to help retirees manage their money throughout their retirement period. Unfortunately, for most of us, as of the day we leave our main job, we're expected to manage our money on our own.

'The average retiree has a lot more stress today.'

Robert Keebler, partner with Keebler & Associates, a tax advisory firm: One of the biggest differences is that no one really worried about health care in 1994, and everyone cares about it today. A lot of people were retiring between the ages of 50 and 60 back then. Everybody wanted to retire early. Now that's the exception, and not the rule.





Clients used to ask me all the time about how to get money out of an IRA before age 59½ without paying any penalty. Under the law, you can do this if you take the money out in substantially equal periodic payments. It used to be a totally normal part of retirement planning, and hardly anyone talks about it anymore.

I think the average retiree has a lot more stress today than they did 25 years ago. Today, I have some clients who are glued to what their 401(k) does on a daily basis, and they're trying to figure out how much money they are losing and whether to change their spending habits. With the recent stock market volatility, some of them lost 3% of their net worth in one day.