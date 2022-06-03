6 Ways To Get Rich Online Fast

GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Among the many ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives, one of the most dramatic has been the work-from-home revolution. Sure, many people were already working from home at least some of the time; internet access plus a laptop and perhaps an external monitor or two makes it easy. But the pandemic brought to light that many jobs can be done from home (or from anywhere in the world) with just basic equipment.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Learn: Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

For the same reason, many people have opted to start their own online businesses. Indeed, many of them are very cheap to start, can be done from anywhere, and can even make you rich. To be clear, getting "rich" with these business ventures is never guaranteed -- far from it. However, with some clever marketing and a whole lot of hustle, it's possible to turn them into businesses that bring in six figures and beyond.

Find out how to get rich online with these potential career paths.

lechatnoir / Getty Images

Freelance Writing

Freelance writing has been one of the most popular work-from-home businesses for years, and that is just as true today. The best part about freelance writing is you can leverage your existing knowledge and experience and turn it into a writing career.

However, you probably won't make very much with freelance writing if you are just writing articles for clients -- especially in the beginning. To really make a lot of money with freelance writing, you must differentiate yourself and offer high-value services.

For instance, Amy Suto is a freelance writer who makes $300k as a freelance writer in the Web3 space. "I raised my rates to $350/hr but still find myself constantly booked and busy: this is because I've created a reputation as a high-quality, high-end freelancer with specialized services," Suto says. She has content packages on her website, SutoScience.com, with five-figure price tags. Setting your own rates is one of the beauties of freelance writing.

Story continues

Live Richer Podcast: How To Get Free Rent and Retire Early

RyanJLane / Getty Images

Start a YouTube Channel

"Making it" as a YouTuber is certainly not as easy as it was in the early days. In addition to having high-quality content, you must be consistent and market yourself well, among other strategies. Still, each of the top-10 highest-earning YouTubers brought in over $10 million in 2021.

You probably won't get rich with a YouTube channel in a year, and most YouTubers aren't bringing in millions. Still, there are ways to make it lucrative, says Meera Watts, founder of SiddhiYoga. "The truth is through YouTube AdSense, you might not earn much money," Watts says. The key, however, is sponsorships and product partnerships. Many YouTubers bring in quite a bit of money with these.

svetikd / Getty Images

Coaching Services

You might think, "Isn't this about online businesses? How can I coach from home?" Well, one of the nifty tools the pandemic forced us to adopt is Zoom (begrudgingly, in some cases). Of course, there is also Google Meet, Discord, etc. Whatever you prefer, you can do start a coaching business that is entirely remote.

The type of coaching you offer will depend on your passion and expertise. There are many types of profitable coaching niches, such as health and wellness coaching, wealth coaching, and business coaching. The great thing is you can set your own rates, leaving plenty of room to bring in the big bucks.

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virtual Assistant Services

Virtual assistants can perform several services but often complete tasks such as researching, invoicing and posting on social media. This job isn't typically thought of as a high earner, but again, it's possible -- if you position yourself in the right way. "While not a get rich quick online business, starting a virtual assistant business is one path where you can be your own boss, create your own flexible schedule, and make consistent income," says Tara Reid, CEO at The Tara Reid.

Reid says that when she started her virtual assistant business, she booked her services out two months in advance and was making $10,000 or more per month. "It's not easy but it is definitely a doable and lucrative option for anyone who wants flexible and to work for themselves," Reid says.

mixetto / Getty Images

Selling on Amazon

Amazon is one of the most popular places to shop online for, well, just about anything. That's even more true due to the pandemic, and now, people are building entire businesses built around selling products on Amazon. "Covid was a blessing in disguise in a way that it made big companies realize that the future is everything online," says Brandon Wilkes, Marketing Manager at The Big Phone Store.

"People shifted to online shopping/selling," Wilkes says. "According to stats, 44% of Amazon sellers said that their business performed better in 2020 due to the global covid pandemic."

A report from JungleScout on Amazon sellers says that the average new seller makes between $2,451 per month or $29,412 in annual profits. While that isn't very much, the report also says that a handful of new sellers are making upwards of $250,000 per month in sales. While the report notes that these sellers are outliers, it shows what is possible with this type of business.

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Create a Personal Brand

One of the most revolutionary ways people are making money online today is with their own personal brand. Sara Adam Slywka, co-founder and CMO of Nestig, talked about how people are using platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to showcase their personalities, provide tips and secure brand partnerships as a result.

"For example, a stay-at-home mom can share her nighttime routine with her children through an Instagram reel using a specific product from a brand deal," she said. "These tactics can also be effective on YouTube or a personal blog, which uses keywords to connect the blogger and the audience. A content creation role such as an influencer is a full-time job, but with the right work ethic and strategy, they can make over $10,000 a month."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Get Rich Online Fast