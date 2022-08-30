6 Ways To Save Money on Your Next Uber Ride

Maddie Duley
·4 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Sometimes taking an expensive Uber ride to the airport or a popular concert is inevitable. The ride-sharing industry's convenience has allowed users worldwide to take 5:00 a.m. flights without bugging their friends for rides and helped countless young adults get home safely after a night out.

Find Out: 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
Important: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Although the rides are convenient, rising inflation costs are making them more expensive than ever for users with an already tight budget. To help you travel smarter when using this ride-share platform, here's a rundown of the best ways to save money on your next Uber ride.

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

1. Use UberPool

A great way to save money on your next ride-share ride is by using UberPool -- here's how it works.

"When you use UberPool, your ride is shared with other riders in the destination area who are going in the same direction as you," said Zach Larsen, finance and investment expert and co-founder of Pineapple Money. "This way, you can split the cost of your trip and get where you're going for less. Also, with UberPool, there's no surge pricing applied."

Live Richer Podcast: Parenting Hacks: Ways To Score Cheap School Supplies This School Year

Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

2. Refer a Friend

You can also refer a friend in order to get a free ride.

"If one of your contacts isn't yet an Uber customer, you may give them your referral code to get some free trips -- or vice-versa if you're not yet a user," said Alvaro Moreira, CEO and financial advisor of Moreira Team, a financial services company. "Your buddy will receive a free ride, and you will receive a free ride in any town that uses the same payment as your friend. This will help you cut down costs, even though it's a one-time thing."

Mark Bowden / Getty Images
Mark Bowden / Getty Images

3. Avoid Taking an Uber During Peak Hours

Don't order your Uber around the busiest times of the day to avoid paying a premium price.

"Uber's dynamic pricing algorithm guarantees that there are always adequate drivers on the street; however, this may result in a brief spike in the price at peak hours," Moreira said. "Thus, it's imperative to plan your journey away from rush periods, or include time in your schedule to yield out a probable cost hike. You will then definitely save a lot of costs by avoiding rush hours that fruit into price hikes."

Peak hours typically include Friday and Saturday evenings and days when there is an event or festival happening.

Pavel Ilyukhin / Shutterstock.com
Pavel Ilyukhin / Shutterstock.com

4. Uber to a Nearby Hotel Instead of the Airport

Taking an Uber to the airport is incredibly common and often prices are increased for this particular destination strictly due to its popularity. In order to shave a few bucks off your fare, follow this tried and true hack.

When Ubering to the airport -- or any popular destination -- use the location of the nearest hotel to the airport instead of the final destination. As long as the hotel is within walking distance of the airport, you'll be able to save money with little to no extra effort.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

5. Buy Discounted Uber Gift Cards

A great way to save money on your next ride is by purchasing discounted Uber gift cards from websites such as Raise.com. You can find cards with a discounted range of 1% to 20% off the value of the card in order to save on every trip.

Be sure to employ this money-saving hack on top of other methods, such as using UberPool or avoiding peak times, in order to stack savings and obtain the lowest price possible.

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

6. Use the Uber Cash Rewards Program

The Uber Cash Rewards Program is a free membership program that allows users to earn points that can be redeemed for Uber Cash for future trips, as well as Uber Eats orders.

You gain Uber points based on the type of Uber fare. For example, UberPool, Express Pool and Uber Eats earn users one point per dollar. Using UberX, UberXL and select rides earn users two points per dollar. Additionally, Uber Black and Black SUV earn users three points per dollar.

For every 500 points you earn, you will receive $5 in Uber Cash. You can stack these rewards and use up to two at once. Some other benefits of the program include price protection, free upgrades and complimentary Uber Eats deliveries.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Save Money on Your Next Uber Ride

Recommended Stories

  • This Suze Orman Tip Could Make a Huge Difference In Your Savings Account Balance

    Fortunately, finance expert Suze Orman has a simple tip that could make all the difference in how much you end up putting aside to help yourself over the long haul. To increase the amount you save, Orman suggested a three-step process.

  • Four times it’s OK to be stingy with your money

    If you want to be responsible with your money, you have to know where to draw the line. When is it OK to put your own interests first? Here's a guide.

  • Here's Why Dave Ramsey Warns You to 'Read the Fine Print' When Opening a New Bank Account

    When it comes to opening a bank account, it's important to find the right place to park your money. According to Ramsey, it's especially important that you pay attention to exactly what a bank is offering when it comes to the interest rate you will be paid on the money in your account. "Lots of banks will use special interest rates or introductory offers to get new customers, but those rates may not last forever, so read the fine print (even if it’s too small for a mouse to see)," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads.

  • I’m 62, single and never had a retirement account. I have $100,000 to invest, but is it too late?

    See: I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments? Many Americans go without retirement accounts, so you’re certainly not alone. You have your home and a rental property paid for, and with no debt, you should be able to store much of that income in investment and savings accounts.

  • Here’s How Much Retirees Actually Have in Savings (Hint: It’s Not Enough)

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. But most retirees have far less. A...

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowWatch Out: This Credit Score Mistake...

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Which Is Better for Your Wallet: Dollar Tree or Family Dollar?

    As inflation continues to gouge prices around the country, people are feeling the pinch in their budgets and strategizing which places to shop for the best deals. For certain items, from household...

  • The Smart Place Advisors Are Stashing Short-Term Savings

    I'm holding $300,000 in cash that I plan to put into a new home. With the market as it is, I'm putting off that purchase for six to nine months. I'm 66 years old, single and plan to retire within … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: Where Should I Stash Short-Term Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman Has This Excellent Advice on Building Emergency Savings

    If you're someone who listens to Suze Orman's podcast (and if you're not, you should be), you may have picked up on certain themes. One common piece of advice Orman likes to give is to take a long-term approach to investing. Orman insists that it's important to not only have money in savings, but have enough to cover eight to 12 months' worth of essential living expenses.

  • ‘Popular advice often deviates from economists’ advice’: Just how reliable are books giving tips on how to save and invest your money?

    A new study compares scholarly economic theory to the most-read personal finance books and finds both groups could learn a thing or two from the other side.

  • The 6 Keys to Successful Retirement Planning for Millennials

    Millennials are facing different challenges when it comes to retirement planning compared to other generations, said Sean Rawlings, a financial advisor with the Battock Wealth Management Group in...

  • Could This Simple Step Help You Save More for Retirement? Suze Orman Thinks So

    Whether you are saving for retirement in a 401(k) or in an IRA in a brokerage account, chances are good you are not setting aside enough for your future. If you aren't saving enough to provide yourself with financial security in your later years, some simple advice from finance expert Suze Orman could make all the difference in prompting you to invest more for your future. On Facebook, Orman had a simple suggestion for people who aren't saving for retirement, or who aren't saving enough.

  • 5 Money Challenges You Should Try, According to Reddit

    Reddit is one of the world's most popular websites, in large part because it has communities for practically any subject. Its main personal finance community, or subreddit, is r/personalfinance. You can find a lot of helpful financial advice on this subreddit.

  • Cost of living: How to cope with the rise in prices

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: Millions of Britons are struggling as the price of everything soars amid rising energy prices and inflation. Kate Ng turns to financial experts for advice on how to deal with it all

  • How To Get Rich With a Normal Job

    A rock star salary does not guarantee wealth. Whether you earn a little or a lot, when you blow it all, it's all gone. The good news is that for every spendthrift who squanders a fortune, there's a...

  • Cost of living crisis: 9 tips on how to save as a student

    Most universities offer additional financial support.

  • S.Korea’s internet-only KakaoBank partners with crypto exchange Coinone

    South Korea’s internet-only bank KakaoBank has signed a contract with local cryptocurrency exchange Coinone to provide withdrawal and deposit accounts to investors under their real names, per local regulations. See related article: South Korea’s crypto crackdown: What you need to know Fast facts While the partnership deal has been settled, it has not been announced […]