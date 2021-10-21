6 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth for Your Family

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
eclipse_images / Getty Images
eclipse_images / Getty Images

Take a look at the world’s wealthiest people and you’ll find a few self-made barons on the list, but a whole bunch of the world’s aristocrats have never known anything else because they were born swimming in money. It’s called generational wealth, and it’s not just for the one percent.

Read: How To Become a Millionaire: Learn the Best Ways
Find Out: Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

Average people who make smart decisions can give a leg up to their kids and grandkids by building wealth — even modest wealth — growing it, protecting, defending it and passing it down to give a boost to those who will follow.

Etiquette: ‘How Much Do You Make?’: How To Politely Shut Down Nosy Money Questions

That’s easier said than done, of course, but regular people from regular backgrounds can build equity in their homes, start businesses, make wise investments and — perhaps most importantly — learn, plan and seek professional help to make sure that what they build doesn’t get squandered by this generation or the next.

Last updated: Oct. 19, 2021

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

First Thing’s First: Talk It Out

Money is a subject that’s hard for many families to talk about, but avoiding uncomfortable conversations can spell doom for family finances.

“It requires open communication with family members, addressing topics that are personal in nature,” said John Smallwood, president of Smallwood Wealth Management and author of “It’s Your Wealth – Keep It: The Definitive Guide to Growing, Protecting, Enjoying, and Passing On Your Wealth." “The successful families I’ve worked with over the years have had a willingness to be open with each other about the wealth that they’ve created. The more open the conversation, the better future generations will be able to avoid pitfalls and traps that place wealth under attack.”

Have the Conversation: How To Talk to Your Parents About Their Estate Plan (Without Making It Awkward)

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Enlist Professional Help and Pay Attention to Taxes

One thing that’s common to nearly all the people who successfully transfer wealth to succeeding generations is that they don’t go it alone.

“Historically, estate taxes have been known to devastate wealth,” Smallwood said. “It’s impossible to know what the trends will be in the future. Maybe you’ve accumulated a lot of your own personal wealth, then inherit money on top of that. Then you could end up in a higher tax bracket. With poor planning, you could be looking at 40% to 50% drains of wealth over multiple generations. Financial planners can help you be strategic and set up layers of asset protection — wills, revocable trusts, spousal lifetime access trusts, life insurance — in order to protect inherited money for you and following generations.”

Explore: What Does a Financial Advisor Do and Should You Hire One?

raksyBH / Getty Images
raksyBH / Getty Images

Get Into the Business of Buildings

One of the surest ways to create generational wealth is through buying businesses with real estate attached to them, according to Jerome Myers, founder of the Myers Development Group.

“This allows them to skip the startup phase of business building and allows them to have something that is creating cash flow from the first day of ownership,” Myers said. “Our company executes against this strategy through the purchase of apartment buildings. As an owner of apartment buildings, you get to enjoy the cash flow from the building, create equity through forced appreciation of the asset and take advantage of the tax advantages of large real estate projects.”

Learn: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Be Like Buffett — Invest in Boring

Big, sexy investments like real estate and crypto are exciting but incredibly uncertain. You’re likely to do better in the long run with investments that are much less thrilling but far more dependable.

“The best business in the world to invest in is property and casualty insurance,” said Alexander Lowry, a professor of finance at Gordon College. “This is Warren Buffett’s favorite investment vehicle. He writes about it in every annual letter. It’s the basis of his entire company. It drives nearly all of his investment return. You can achieve great wealth by focusing on insurance. Over the long term the best managed P&C firms more than double the return of the S&P 500. The best P&C companies consistently produce underwriting profits and generate realized investment returns, while growing float, book value and the inevitable asset base.”

Buffett-ology: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

DaniloAndjus / Getty Images
DaniloAndjus / Getty Images

Develop Multiple Revenue Streams

The pandemic proved that those most likely to thrive through unforeseen challenges are not people with strong savings, but those who have money coming in from more than one place. That’s the kind of financial security that’s well-positioned to survive the generations.

“Young people should strive for multiple streams of income so they’re not reliant on one source of income,” said Xavier Epps, finance expert, Amazon #1 New Release author and founder of FinanceGuyX. “Young people have more skills and access to resources today than older generations -- they can turn their hobbies into side hustles that can supplement their income. If their side hustle does well, they can consider leaving their 9-to-5 job and become a full-time entrepreneur with more control of their financial growth.”

Get Started: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

MartinPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MartinPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buy Life Insurance

The thing about generations is that you don’t get to choose when yours ends and the next one begins — but end, it will. Uncomfortable as that might be, you can take solace in knowing that your death can bring a windfall that can set your posterity up for success.

“The first thought that comes to mind on how to transfer generational wealth is through a life insurance policy with death benefit proceeds going to beneficiaries tax-free,” said Candida Hinton, investment advisor representative for Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. “The basis of protection and wealth preservation is insurance.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth for Your Family

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Easy Ways To Save Money on Recurring Expenses

    Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many people put everything from groceries and paper goods to alcoholic beverages on some form of automatic delivery. A recent study from Chase Bank showed that 55% of...

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Roaring Wells Fargo Stock Leaves CEO Up, Barely, After Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As Charlie Scharf marks his second anniversary atop Wells Fargo & Co. this week, he has a stock gain to tout -- just barely.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe lender, beset with scan

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

    Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity.

  • Watch out: These estate tax moves could be banned within days

    If you’ve got an estate worth more than $6 million—or $12 million if you’re married—and you’re working out how to minimize taxes when you die, then you should run, not walk, to a lawyer to put your plan in motion. Not only is the tax bill on Capitol Hill planning to close various “loopholes” and limit exemptions, but in some cases those loopholes will close, not at the end of the year, but the moment President Joe Biden signs the bill into law. As some of these clever maneuvers can take at least two weeks just to set up, the time to make a move is now.

  • Excitement Builds as Dept. of Education Sends Student Loan Forgiveness Emails

    A Twitter post late last week from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has raised the hopes of thousands of teachers, nurses and other public servants that their federal student loan debts...

  • Top 10 DeFi Projects To Watch In 2022

    By Voyager's Charlotte Siller, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cryptocurrency. If you watch the financial markets, you might have heard the words “decentralized finance,” or “DeFi,” pop up frequently. The thriving peer-to-peer crypto network is becoming a standard part of a diverse crypto portfolio, grabbing the attention of consumers and billionaire investors alike. It sounds exciting — and it is — but what is it exactly? And what makes DeFi different from every other sector of crypto that you

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • South Korea's millennials say their lives aren't that different from 'Squid Game' as they face a crisis of mounting debt, unaffordable homes, and dead-end jobs

    Some South Korean millennials told Insider that having no practical means to pay off staggering debt is a real and grim reality in cities like Seoul.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • FuelCell, Nike, SoFi Stocks Prepare For Breakouts In This Bullish Pattern

    FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) and SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock either lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a small tightening triangle. For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not), and the stock may continue downwa

  • Princeling’s Surprise Default Roils Global Investors in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Zeng Jie’s uncle was once China’s vice president. Her grandfather served as Mao Zedong’s minister of internal affairs. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightNow the 50-year-old “princeling”

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.