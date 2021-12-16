6 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C. Here's the latest on their cases.

More than 600 people around the country have been arrested in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Some are charged with felonies, while investigators continue searching for others involved in violence during the hours-long event.

Six men from Wisconsin were arrested. So far, four have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.

Here is the latest on their cases.

David Mish, 41, West Allis

David Mish of West Allis appears in a still of a video taken by another man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Mish is seen as the mob of rioters is being pushed out of the building after police fatally shot a woman.

Initial charges: Unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Case status: Mish has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced in November to 30 days in jail, ordered to pay $500 restitution.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

On Jan. 7, Mish contacted the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and said he had information about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by an officer as she tried to climb through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby, which would have given rioters access to the House of Representatives chamber.

Mish told a detective he entered the Capitol with "a group of guys."

"Because I entered the Capitol Building are you guys gonna take me to jail? I didn’t break anything ... I went in, yes," he said.

"Everybody was yelling ‘breach the building,'" Mish said.

He also told the detective he went into a bathroom near the Speaker's Lobby and objected when others shattered a mirror.

“We’re trying to get to the politicians because we wanna voice our ... we wanna voice to 'em," he said he told the others.

Investigators also found Mish in videos posted to social media that showed he was in the tightly packed hallway near the Speaker's Lobby moments after Babbitt was shot.

In one video, Mish is seen in the chaos as police are trying to move people out of the hallway after the shooting.

The person filming says to Mish, "Dog, someone just died," and Mish responds, "Yeah, I can't believe I seen it."

In another video, closer to the doors to the outside, Mish and the man filming are being jostled by the crush of people. Some appear to be trying to leave the building and some are fighting and pushing police officers.

"We can't get out," Mish tells those who appear to be pushing him forward.

Michael Fitzgerald, 42, Janesville

Federal prosecutors say this man is Michael Fitzgerald of Janesville, seen inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Initial charges: Obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Case status: Status hearing set for Dec. 20.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

Fitzgerald was in the front of a crowd that pushed into the south entrance to the Senate around 2:47 p.m. For about a minute and half, rioters were seen on video "punching law enforcement officers, throwing objects at law enforcement officers, and attempting to hit law enforcement officers with a flagpole."

During the breach and after the rioters entered, Fitzgerald was holding a cellphone above his head as though he were recording or livestreaming the violence.

His photo was later among several on an FBI poster seeking to identify the riot participants. On Jan. 8, a tipster who recognized Fitzgerald from the poster provided the FBI with Fitzgerald's name, address and phone number, and said they knew him from work.

Agents met with Fitzgerald at his home the next day and confirmed he was the man in the photos inside the Capitol.

His attorney, Mark Eisenberg of Madison, said he doesn't expect the government to seek detention.

"He's obviously known about this for some time," Eisenberg said. "He's cooperated with them. He's not a major player."

Eisenberg noted that while some protesters used weapons against the Capitol police trying to secure the Senate, Fitzgerald is only seen with a camera.

"He's taking a picture of what's going on," he said. "I didn't know that was a crime."

Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, Eau Claire

Kevin Daniel Loftus of Eau Claire was arrested Tuesday by the FBI. He was being sought in connection with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6.

Initial charges: Illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

Case status: Pleaded guilty Oct.19 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

Pictures posted on Facebook and other social media sources show a man identified as Loftus holding an American flag and smiling inside the Capitol in the halls of Congress. The complaint shows social media comments by Loftus saying “One of 700 inside” and “That’s right folks some of us are in it to win it.”

Loftus also commented on a story about police releasing photos of suspects in the Capitol riots.

“I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry,” he said.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI interviewed Loftus in Eau Claire and he admitted to walking into the Capitol on Jan. 6 where he took several photos.

Joshua Munn, 23, Melrose

Photo of Munn family that investigators took from social media that appears to show them ready to depart for Washington.

Initial charges: Entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Status hearing set for Jan. 28, 2022.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

According to court records, he and at least four other family members left Texas to attend the rally in January. The five — Munn, two siblings and their parents — are now charged with entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Munns left for Washington, D.C., from Borger, Texas. Kristi Munn, 28, appears to have posted numerous updates on their travels and experience at the events of Jan. 6. Three days later, a tipster pointed the FBI to her Snapchat account.

Soon after, Kristi Munn's Facebook page was no longer available, but investigators found pages for other family members. Some by Thomas Munn, 53, seemed to urge attendance at the Jan. 6 rally in the days leading up to it. One noted the family had made it to D.C. — "1,600 miles in 24 hrs!"

Using the Munns' photos on social media, investigators found them entering the Capitol through a window and milling about in other areas, on surveillance video. A sixth family member, identified in records as a minor, is seen inside the Capitol as well but is not charged.

The family also showed up on video and photos that other intruders in the Crypt, between the House and the Senate, posted on social media, that investigators also found with the help of a tipster.

An employee at the high school in Borger, Texas, where many of the Munn children attended helped verify the photos as the Munn family, investigators wrote.

According to the court records, Josh Munn posted on his own Facebook page, "Before you hear it on the news I am I [sic] family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building with the … Second group there was no violence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not … It was super cool everything was cool till the cop used tear gas that is when people got mad but still never hurt anyone.”

Someone replied to him, "Oh so u broke in?"

Munn replies that the window was already opened when they got there.

Abram Markofski, 24, La Crosse

Brandon Nelson, left, and Abram Markofski, right.

Initial charges: Entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Markofski pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced Dec. 10 to serve two years probation and pay $500 restitution.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

Marofski and Brandon Nelson drove from the Madison area to Washington in January and entered the U.S. Capitol during the storming of the building.

Both admitted entering the building after attending then-President Donald Trump’s rally south of the White House earlier in the day, according to a criminal complaint.

Federal agents turned their attention to the two after receiving an anonymous tip that Nelson had entered the building on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

After attending Trump’s rally and arriving at the Capitol, the two men said police made no attempt to remove them from the building. Nelson said police were guiding people inside. Markofski told agents an officer said to him, “I can’t make you guys leave. However, for your safety, you should leave.”

Surveillance cameras captured images of both men. They said they spent about 40 minutes inside the building and drove back to Wisconsin after leaving, according to the complaint.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Army National Guard said Markofski enlisted in 2019 and holds the rank of private first class.

“As a matter of policy though, we cannot discuss personnel matters,” spokesman Capt. Joe Trovato said by email in response to questions about how the charges might affect his status with the Guard.

Brandon Nelson, 29, La Crosse

Brandon Nelson and Abram Markofski from Wisconsin were arrested for their role in the Capitol riot.

Initial charges: Entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Pleaded guilty Sept 15 to the charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced with Markofski in December to the same sentence -- two years of probation and restitution of $500.

His part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court records:

Brandon Nelson drove with Abram Markofski from the Madison area to Washington in January and entered the U.S. Capitol during the storming of the building.

Both admitted entering the building after attending then-President Donald Trump’s rally south of the White House earlier in the day, according to a criminal complaint.

Federal agents turned their attention to the two after receiving an anonymous tip that Nelson had entered the building on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

After attending Trump’s rally and arriving at the Capitol, the two men said police made no attempt to remove them from the building. Nelson said police were guiding people inside. Markofski told agents an officer said to him, “I can’t make you guys leave. However, for your safety, you should leave.”

Surveillance cameras captured images of both men. They said they spent about 40 minutes inside the building and drove back to Wisconsin after leaving, according to the complaint.

