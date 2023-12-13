All 6 Wisconsin Republicans vote to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

Wisconsin's Republican members of the House of Representatives. Top, from left, Reps. Bryan Steil, Mike Gallagher and Glenn Grothman. Bottom, from left, Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany.

WASHINGTON – All six of Wisconsin’s House Republicans on Wednesday voted to authorize their party’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, ensuring the monthslong investigation into the president and his family will continue despite so far failing to produce concrete evidence of a crime.

The resolution formalizing the inquiry passed on a 221-212 vote, with every Republican supporting the inquiry and every Democrat rejecting it.

Wednesday’s vote was largely a formality for Republicans, who have spent months digging into the Biden family’s business dealings. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September announced the inquiry without a House vote and directed the Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees to lead the investigation.

But Republicans have suggested that a formal vote from the chamber is necessary to give their inquiry more credibility and position them to compel cooperation from the Bidens as Democrats have dismissed the effort as a sham and a means for the GOP to cast a shadow over Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“It gives (us) additional investigative abilities to be able to get more information,” Wisconsin Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week. “I think it’s the proper approach. I think process is important with something like this.”

Wisconsin Republicans have backed the inquiry since its September rollout. But most of the delegation joined the majority of their colleagues in stopping short of calling for Biden’s impeachment, rather suggesting they want to see the investigation play out before making such a decision.

This week, however, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald told the Journal Sentinel he thinks there is enough evidence to vote on impeachment and initiate a trial in the Senate. He did not say what charges he thinks Biden should face.

The impeachment probe has mainly centered around the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and the elder Biden’s purported connections to them. Republicans have alleged that Biden as vice president had a hand in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the owner of the energy company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden sat. And they’ve pointed to payments between Biden and his son, as well as statements the president has made about his son’s work, as evidence of corruption.

Hunter Biden has said he would testify in front of the committees leading the investigation but has declined to speak behind closed doors with the Republicans, whom he accused of cherry-picking information and distorting facts to prove their case. He defied a subpoena this week to testify in private, and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan on Wednesday said they plan to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against him.

“Let me state as clearly as I can,” Hunter Biden said outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. “My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say,” he added.

Democrats, meanwhile, have rejected the inquiry and noted that Republicans have yet to produce clear evidence Biden committed the high crimes and misdemeanors needed to impeach a president.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, suggested the Republican investigation is meant to cast a “dark cloud over the Biden family” with the goal of damaging Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Every single claim they have made against Joe Biden has come up empty. It’s just totally bankrupt,” Raskin told reporters this week.

He added: “They’re saying, ‘well, we’re just going to start looking for evidence now.’ They’ve looked for all the evidence there could be, and of course on that theory, every Congress that is held by a different party than the president would just go ahead and launch an impeachment inquiry on the first day. What a debasement of impeachment that is as a constitutional instrument.”

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan before the vote Wednesday accused Republicans of “playing politics by moving forward with a baseless impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.”

Still, Republicans, including those from Wisconsin, appear keen on continuing the probe.

"Hunter Biden is not above the law," freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden tweeted hours before the vote.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: All 6 Wisconsin Republicans vote to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry