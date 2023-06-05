6 women found dead within 3 months in Portland, Oregon, metro area

Six women have been found dead in less than three months in secluded, wooded areas in the Portland, Oregon, region, but law enforcement authorities said they have not found any evidence that the cases are linked.

The women's bodies were found within 100 miles of each other, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release over the weekend. Police have not determined whether they were all homicide victims, but they were all under age 40.

Although news of the deaths was widely circulated on social media, the Portland Police Bureau said there was no reason to believe the deaths were connected.

“These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point,” the department said in the statement.

The body of Kristin Smith, 22, was discovered on Feb. 19 in southeast Portland. Police said her cause of death has not been determined.

Clockwise from top left, Kristin Smith, Ashley Real, an unidentified woman who died April 24 in Portland, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster and Joanna Speaks. (Portland Police Bureau; Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office; Polk County Sheriff's Office; via GoFundMe)

JoAnna Speaks, 32, was found dead on April 8 at an abandoned property; she died of blunt-force trauma to her neck and head, authorities said. Oregon Live reported that police and firefighters in Clark County found her inside a barn in Ridgefield, Washington, about 22 miles north of Portland.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, and an unidentified woman were found on April 24. The unknown woman found inside a tent in Portland may have been Indigenous, and there were no signs of foul play, police said.

Bridget Webster, 31, was discovered on a rural road in Polk County on April 30, and Ashley Real, 22, was found in a wooded area on May 7.

“It’s just so heartbreaking and it’s really hard to put into words,” Robyn Speaks, JoAnna Speaks' sister, told NBC News affiliate KGW in Portland. “It’s kind of hitting us more that it’s real and we keep seeing on the news all these new girls.”

JoAnna Speak's stepsister Ariel Hamby said in an interview with NBC Nightly News that she was horrified and heartbroken.

“She was an amazing sister and wonderful daughter and a fantastic mother,” Hamby said. “This isn’t just about my sister anymore even if it’s not one person doing this."

Multiple police and sheriff's departments are investigating the cases, and the Portland Police Bureau said it was also working with the county and state medical examiner's offices.

“One of the main things that they are going to be looking at is the manner of death and the weapon," Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent, told NBC Nightly News. "If that’s consistent across all of these victims, then that will be a huge point.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com