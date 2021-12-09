6 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

Ex-deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail. Thompson refused to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing gold coins found in a historic shipwreck.

