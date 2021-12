Oxygen

The first man to be found guilty of murder after being linked to a crime via genetic genealogy has had his two convictions overturned. William Earl Talbott II was convicted of killing 20-year-old Jay Cook and 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg in 1987 while the Canadian high school sweethearts visited Seattle, as previously reported. Talbott’s 2018 arrest helped set the bar for genetic genealogy, a science that has since boomed and redefined criminal investigations around the world, according to a