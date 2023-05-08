6 years later, Tampa neo-Nazi murder case ends with guilty plea

TAMPA — The man at the center of a bizarre double-murder case that brought to light a small-time neo-Nazi group made a guilty plea Monday morning, five years after the killings.

Lawyers for Devon Arthurs had prepared to argue he was insane when he killed Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman in 2017 at the New Tampa apartment they shared. The case was set for a two-week trial to begin Monday morning. Instead, Arthurs entered a guilty plea to two counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Arthurs’ plea came almost exactly six years after the killings.

In May 2017, Arthurs was arrested after he walked into a New Tampa smoke shop and held several people at gunpoint. Police soon arrived and arrested him. Shortly thereafter, he directed them to a apartment nearby, where officers found his roommates’ bodies. Himmelman and Oneschuk had both had been killed with an assault rifle.

Another roommate, Brandon Russell, was not home at the time of the killings. He happened upon the scene shortly before police arrived and ran out of the home screaming.

As police searched the apartment, they discovered neo-Nazi paraphernalia, antigovernment literature and a framed photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. In an attached garage, they also found explosive materials.

The items were said to belong to Russell.

Arthurs told detectives that Russell, a national guardsman, was the founder of a neo-Nazi group known as Atomwaffen Division. Arthurs had also once been a member. He claimed the group had plans to carry out terrorist acts, including launching explosives into nuclear power plants.

During a police interrogation, Arthurs also claimed to have recently converted to Islam. He claimed he killed Himmelman and Oneschuk after they ridiculed his newfound faith.

Russell was arrested on federal charges for the explosives and later served five years in prison. Earlier this year, he was arrested again after federal law enforcement officials said Russell plotted with a woman in Maryland to launch an attack on an electrical power grid. That case remains ongoing.

The case against Arthurs was prolonged for several years largely due to concerns over his mental state.

He was twice declared incompetent to proceed in court and committed to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment. Mental health experts opined that Arthurs was on the autism spectrum, but also suffered from schizophrenia.

He returned to the local jail to await trial after more than a year of treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.