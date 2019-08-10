60,000 bonus points and travel perks make this Amex Platinum so enticing

Click here to read the full article.

If you were recently approved for The Platinum Card® from American Express, congratulations are certainly in order. But so is a reminder of the incredible slew of perks and card benefits now available to you, including everything from 5x points on everything from airfare and hotels booked through American Express Travel, up to $200 in annual Uber credits and more.

In this post, we’ll walk through the myriad ways you can quickly start to take advantage of the Amex Platinum and how to squeeze every bit of value out of it that you can, in spite of the hefty $550 annual fee that we’ll argue the benefits easily outweigh. Frequent travelers — you, especially should pay attention, because a number of these are for you. Indeed, many of these benefits should be taken advantage of right away.

Some of our favorite travel perks

The Amex Platinum has a ton of travel-related benefits, and our favorites include the annual $200 airline fee credit for one airline, which you choose on the Amex website. The nice thing about this is not only is it a credit you get every calendar year, but you can also use it twice during your first year as a cardmember. That’s a $400 return this card gives you in the first 365 days … from this single benefit alone. You can use the credit for fees including airline lounge passes and checked bags.

In addition to this, you’ll also get $200 in Uber credits each year. They’ll be parceled out as $15 in credit to use each month, with an extra $20 in December. However, we should point out that you won’t get the credit automatically. You’ll need to request to use your credit by opting to pay with Uber Cash. Also, credits can be applied to rides within the US, and if you don’t use the credit at the end of each month, it’s gone, so do be aware of that.

Let’s also now mention Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, a couple of benefits that take some getting used to but that many travelers will tell you they can’t imagine being without ever again. Airport security checkpoint lines seem to only get longer and longer, and when you sign up for Global Entry, you’re rewarded with a $100 credit to your account that covers the cost (and again when you renew every four years). As an extra bonus, Global Entry also comes with automatic TSA PreCheck.

You’ll definitely feel like a VIP with a few other benefits the card offers, like the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts program that puts a ton of goodies at your fingertips, everything from room upgrades and noon check-ins (both as they’re available), in addition to daily breakfast for two people, complimentary Wi-Fi, a guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout and much more. Likewise, the Global Dining Collection gets you special access to fine dining restaurants around the world. Additionally, this card also grants you access to Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when you’re flying Delta), Airspace Lounges, Escape Lounges and Priority Pass lounges (though you’ll need to request your membership card here).

To make all that a bit easier, here’s a handy guide to all the lounges you can get into with the Amex Platinum .

Hotel stays and car rentals

The Amex Platinum allows you to request Gold Status from the Hilton and Marriott hotel chains, though you’ll need to manually enroll in each one to get the benefits of Gold status from the Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programs. It’s definitely a valuable benefit — based on calculations from The Points Guy, Hilton Honors Gold status is valued at $1,040, a little better than Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status which is valued at $725, assuming you spend a certain number of nights at each chain’s hotels.