How 60,000 discarded flip-flops ended up on a remote island

Anne Pinto-Rodrigues

In different parts of the world, environmental catastrophes happen in different ways. In Australia and California last year, it was a series of ferocious wildfires. In Venezuela and Mauritius, there were massive oil spills. In the Horn of Africa, locusts.

And at the remote Aldabra atoll in Seychelles, disaster is unfolding in the form of abandoned fishing gear and 60,000 discarded flip-flops.

That footwear composed about a quarter of the nearly 28 tons of plastic debris collected over five weeks in 2019 by the Aldabra Clean Up Project (ACUP), a team of 12 volunteers from Seychelles and Oxford University. The project’s aim was to put a number to the atoll’s marine plastic pollution problem and to calculate the cost of cleaning it up. In a paper published in Scientific Reports in September 2020, the team estimated that they had collected about 5% of the total amount of litter that had washed up on the atoll.

Thanks to a convergence of ocean currents, some of the most remote islands on Earth – small island countries like Seychelles and Maldives in the Indian Ocean as well as islands in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Caribbean – are bearing the brunt of the world’s marine plastic pollution.

The problem is getting worse: A study published in July 2020 by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that, if current trends continue, plastic flows into the ocean are expected to nearly triple by 2040, reaching 32 million tons – the equivalent of about 35 pounds for every foot of the world’s coastlines. And in December, the marine conservation organization Oceans Asia reported that an estimated 1.56 billion face masks likely ended up in the oceans in 2020.

The good news is that immediate action could stem that flow by 80%, according to the Pew study. Many countries – with the notable exception of the United States – say they are prepared to do just that. At a virtual meeting in November, two-thirds of United Nations member states declared that they are open to a global treaty aimed at reducing plastic waste. As with all environmental initiatives, the first step requires measuring the extent of the problem, which means more local projects like the ACUP.

“Regional solutions that provide economies of scale, supported by international expertise and financing, will be the only way our natural heritage and landfills will not receive waste from other countries,” says Jeremy Raguain, communications and outreach coordinator at the Seychelles Islands Foundation and one of the authors of the Scientific Reports paper.

An uninhabited oasis for turtles … and trash

The Aldabra atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies more than 700 miles from Seychelles’ main island of Mahé. The nearest human settlement is 400 miles away, on the African coast. This coral atoll, one of the world’s largest, is home to the only wild population of the Aldabra giant tortoise, and is a crucial nesting site for the vulnerable green turtle.

Despite being uninhabited and strictly protected by the Seychelles Islands Foundation, the islands of the remote Aldabra atoll are said to have more plastic trash per square foot than any other island on Earth. The debris, carried by ocean currents, has not only harmed wildlife – preventing turtles from nesting, choking birds who have ingested the plastic, entangling marine creatures – but also damaged entire ecosystems.

“We do not yet know the full impact of plastic accumulation on Aldabra,” says April Burt, a Ph.D. student at Oxford’s Department of Plant Sciences and the Scientific Reports paper’s lead author. She notes that corals are more likely to become stressed when plastic is present in the water.

“This could have an even more devastating impact on coral reefs in the region, which are already affected by several other threats,” she says.

A price tag “beyond our capacity”

Most of the plastic litter on Aldabra is a result of Seychelles’ tuna-fishing industry, an important source of foreign income for the island nation. Of the more than 550 tons of litter that the team estimated remains on the atoll, 83% is discarded fishing gear, such as buoys, nets, and rope, says Ms. Burt.

“The tuna industry is polluting with impunity the very ecosystems it needs to sustain and at huge cost to the regional communities who rely on these ecosystems,” she says. “The industry is not paying for the damage they have done.”

The ACUP team calculated that clearing Aldabra of 95% of the litter remaining on the atoll would require a staggering $4.68 million – a price that Seychelles simply can’t afford.

Another major challenge faced by such nations is the lack of specialized recycling technology. In Seychelles, only PET plastic, glass, paper, and aluminum can be commercially recycled, says Mr. Raguain.

“The variety of pollution ending up on Aldabra’s shores, as well as its state of degradation, is beyond our capacity to manage,” he says.

“In the long term, the cost of removing plastic from protected areas like Aldabra will fall upon already-strained conservation resources and SIDS [small island developing states] taxpayers,” says Rolph Payet, former Seychelles minister for environment, currently serving as the executive secretary for the secretariat of the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm conventions. “Seychelles and other SIDS should continue to strongly advocate for concrete and measurable action against the major polluters.”

As there is no cost data from any other island cleanups, the calculations from the ACUP are also meant to help Seychelles and other SIDS in planning their marine litter cleanups, which in turn would help them in requesting funding and assistance from the international community.

While the extent of plastic pollution on Aldabra is alarming, Brendan Godley, professor of conservation science at the University of Exeter, remains hopeful. “Plastic pollution is an avoidable problem, and there is a tangible link between our actions and their consequences,” he says. “We can all be part of the solution.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Capitol riot and Trump's role leave allies around the world stunned and frightened

    Even European political figures who had previously embraced Trump’s brand of right-wing populism seemed to turn icy to the man with 13 days remaining in the White House.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Pro-Trump rioters cleared from U.S. Capitol

    Metropolitan Police, Capitol Police, and the National Guard have expelled the group of violent pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon. Washington remains under an emergency 6 p.m. curfew as Congress reconvenes to certify the 2020 Electoral College vote. Check the Yahoo News live blog for the latest.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries incurred 'physically engaging' with pro-Trump mob

    The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick died at about 9:30 p.m. from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people protesting President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."> Here's the full statement from the Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/BXKmWe5gEC> > — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 8, 2021The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Police officers from several jurisdictions lined up in front of the Capitol Thursday night to honor Sicknick.> Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peacebreaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe> > — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one woman who stormed the Capitol, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed in what D.C. Metro police called medical emergencies. One of those latter fatalities was Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest.> Heartbreak. Exclusive reaction from Rosanne Boyland's family after finding out the 34-year-old Kennesaw woman was likely crushed to death during the unrest at the US Capital yesterday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dxLvLRn0bF> > — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 7, 2021Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation Thursday amid strong criticism over the grossly inadequate response to the riot.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • China 'unaware' of any Afghan deportation of Chinese on spying charges

    China is unaware of the deportation of Chinese nationals from Afghanistan on spying charges, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, days after the head of Afghanistan's top intelligence agency spoke about their detention. The chief of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) told parliament on Monday that he could confirm the arrest of people from a "Chinese network" but said he could not provide details due to the sensitivity of the case. India's Hindustan Times newspaper said at least 10 Chinese nationals linked to Beijing's spy agency had been detained in December in Kabul and later pardoned and deported.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.