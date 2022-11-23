These are the 60+ Best Buy Black Friday deals right now on TV, laptops, games, more
Best Buy's Black Friday 2022 sale continues, with historic discounts on the most requested tech on holiday wishlists. LG TVs, Xbox controllers, and Samsung dishwashers are all getting huge price cuts, so we're keeping track of the very best sales that appear. Want an awesome gift for the loveable geek in your life? These are the best early Black Friday deals Best Buy has to offer right now.
Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale
Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV to complete your home media setup or a reliable tablet that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022. Best Buy's Deal of the Day section will direct you to a list of items on sale at rock-bottom prices. Today, that list includes a digital air fryer and a curved gaming monitor.
If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices on laptops, appliances and more. Plus, you'll enjoy added perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation on select purchases with the $199.99 per year membership.
Update 10:17 AM EST: Best Buy Black Friday savings are already here, and we're live-updating this article throughout the entire sales event. Check back often to find the latest deals on TVs, tablets, and games. -Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
10 early Black Friday Best Buy deals to shop today
LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)
Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)
Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series LED Full HD Smart Roku TV for $218.99 (Save $11)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $269.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 60-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $399.99 (Save $150)
LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)
TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $649.99 (Save $100)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $799.99 (Save $100)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals
Huge savings on powerful HP, Lenovo, and MacBook laptops
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $149.99 (Save $130)
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599 (Save $330)
Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals
PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S on sale now
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation 5 for $19.99 (Save $30)
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (Save $40)
Sony PlayStation 5 - DualSense Wireless Controller for $49.99 (Save $20)
Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (Save $59)
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24-Inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor for $139.99 (Save $110)
G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and pedals for Xbox, PC for $199.99 (Save $100)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital for $249.99 (Save $50)
Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows Devices - Pulse Red for $39.99 (Save $25)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition - Xbox One, Xbox Series X for $14.99 (Save $45)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber for $349.99 (Save $50)
Razer - Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox X|S and Xbox One - Black for $89.99 (Save $60)
Best Buy Black Friday cellphone deals
Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap
Lively Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors for $49.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (Unlocked) for $349.99 (Save $100)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB (Unlocked) for $549.99 (Save $250)
Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)
Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals
KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances available and on sale
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $24.99 (Save $25)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer with Dual Dial Control for $49.99 (Save $50)
Nespresso Vertuo Chrome by Breville with Aeroccino3 for $188.97 (Save $80.98)
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $249.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $279.99 (Save $54 to $134)
Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)
GE Profile Opal 2.0 24-lb. Portable Ice maker for $529 (Save $100.99)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic-Foot Front Control Slide-in Electric Range with Convection & Wi-Fi from $849.99 (Save $590)
Frigidaire Retro Compact Mini Fridge, Chrome Handles, 4.5 Cu Ft, Built-in Water Dispenser, Black for $233.99 (Save $66)
Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals
Beats, Sony, and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 (Save $200)
Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $50)
Sony - WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $348 (Save $51.99)
WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $178 (Save $101.99)
Sony - WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphone for $58 (save $41.99)
JBL - Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds for $74.99 (Save $75)
Nuheara - IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $299.99 (Save $200)
Jabra - Elite 7 Active True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $80)
Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals
Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy
Samsung - Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4" 128GB - Wi-Fi for $269.99 (Save $160)
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)
Lenovo - Tab M8 HD (2nd Gen) - 8" - Tablet - 32GB for $79.99 (Save $30)
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro M1 with Wi-Fi for $799.99 (Save $300)
Apple - iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy Black Friday tech deals
Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals
Therabody Theragun Mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device with Travel Pouch for $159.99 (Save $40)
WD easystore 16TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $269.99 (Save $120)
Garmin epix (2nd Gen) GPS Smartwatch for $899.99 (Save $100)
Roku - Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device 4K/HDR/ Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls for $24.99 (Save $25)
When does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
What are the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?
There are tons of early Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.
Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?
Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best early Black Friday deals are going fast!
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?
Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for early Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features early Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
