These are the 60+ Best Buy Black Friday deals right now on TV, laptops, games, more

PS5 controllers, Beats headphones, and MacBook computers are just some of the items getting discounts during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Best Buy's Black Friday 2022 sale continues, with historic discounts on the most requested tech on holiday wishlists. LG TVs, Xbox controllers, and Samsung dishwashers are all getting huge price cuts, so we're keeping track of the very best sales that appear. Want an awesome gift for the loveable geek in your life? These are the best early Black Friday deals Best Buy has to offer right now.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV to complete your home media setup or a reliable tablet that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022. Best Buy's Deal of the Day section will direct you to a list of items on sale at rock-bottom prices. Today, that list includes a digital air fryer and a curved gaming monitor.

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices on laptops, appliances and more. Plus, you'll enjoy added perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation on select purchases with the $199.99 per year membership.

Update 10:17 AM EST: Best Buy Black Friday savings are already here, and we're live-updating this article throughout the entire sales event. Check back often to find the latest deals on TVs, tablets, and games. -Mark Brezinski, Reviewed

10 early Black Friday Best Buy deals to shop today

Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Huge savings on powerful HP, Lenovo, and MacBook laptops

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S on sale now

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday cellphone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances available and on sale

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Beats, Sony, and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What are the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of early Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best early Black Friday deals are going fast!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for early Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features early Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

