​​60 combat clashes on battlefield over past day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Defence Forces had 60 combat clashes with Russian troops over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 October

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defence in Ukraine's east and south, offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive actions on the Bakhmut front, killing the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions."

Details: About 60 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In total, the Russians carried out two missile attacks and 43 air strikes and carried out 59 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of these Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The airstrikes hit Hremiachka in Chernihiv Oblast; Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast); Nevske, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia is maintaining its military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive near Makiivka, Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Here, the defenders repelled seven Russian attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians keep trying to break through Ukrainian defence, but to no avail. The defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, during the past day, the Defence Forces repelled more than ten Russian attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians tried to retake their lost positions near Robotyne and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times, but they failed.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces engaged in counter-battery combat, destroyed storage points and successfully struck the Russian rear.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine are continuing their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 12 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and two attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a command post, two artillery pieces and an area where the Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!