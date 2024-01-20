60-foot-deep sinkhole opens in front of Polk County home, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A sinkhole opened up in Polk County Saturday, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the sinkhole opened at a home’s front yard on Royal Crest Drive in Highland City.

According to PCFR’s social media, the hole was about 15 feet wide and 60 feet deep as of 11:22 a.m.

The roadway is still open at this time as officials say the sinkhole is not an immediate threat to drivers at this time.

The Polk County Fire Rescue said it will keep monitoring the sinkhole over the next few days.

