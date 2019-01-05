Up to 60% of Households Risk Running Out of Money in Retirement

If you're like most people, you probably think more about how you want to spend your retirement than you do actually planning for it. However, while planning for retirement isn't nearly as enjoyable as thinking about all the adventures you have to look forward to, it is crucial if you want to be able to afford those adventures.

Retirement comes with a hefty price tag, and it's only getting more expensive. The average American age 65 and older spends roughly $46,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So if you spend, say, 20 years in retirement, that's a grand total of $920,000 you'll need to last the rest of your life -- and that doesn't even account for inflation over the years.

Jar of coins labeled "retirement" next to a clock. More

Image source: Getty Images.

However, the average person doesn't have nearly enough saved for retirement, making it all the more likely that they'll run out of savings before the end of their life. In fact, between 42% and 60% of U.S. households are at risk of not having enough money to make ends meet during retirement -- even if they cut their spending back to just 75% of preretirement levels -- according to a 2018 study from the Center for Retirement Research.

So what does that mean for you? It means if you want to be able to enjoy the retirement you've been dreaming of, you'll probably need to save more than you think.

Determining how much you'll need for retirement

There's no simple way to know exactly how much you'll need to have saved for retirement, and everyone's retirement number will be different. Some people may be able to live comfortably with a nest egg of $500,000, while others may need three times that much just to make ends meet.

One oft-cited guideline is the "Rule of 25," which states that you multiply your total annual expenses by 25 to calculate how much you'll need to have saved by the time you retire. So if you plan to spend $50,000 per year in retirement, multiply that by 25 to find that you'll need $1.25 million saved. The theory behind this guideline is that you'll be able to withdraw that annual amount (or $50,000 in this scenario) during the first year of retirement and then adjust it each subsequent year based on inflation, and your savings should last several decades.

That being said, the Rule of 25 isn't always accurate, and there are plenty of other factors to consider when planning for retirement. For example, will you have any other sources of income during retirement, like Social Security benefits or a pension? While you shouldn't rely solely on those income sources, they can make your savings goal a little more attainable. If, for instance, you expect to spend $50,000 per year in retirement but know you'll be getting $25,000 from other income sources, you now have a savings goal of $625,000 by the time you retire, according to the Rule of 25.

Also, the Rule of 25 doesn't necessarily consider the type of lifestyle you expect to live during retirement or other costs that may pop up. You may need $50,000 per year now to make ends meet, but you could end up spending less than that during retirement once you no longer need to commute, buy lunch at work, or dry clean your clothes every week. Or if you expect to spend a lot of money traveling or trying out new hobbies, you may spend more during retirement than you did when you were still working. And you'll also likely face more healthcare expenses as you age, so the amount you're spending each year will fluctuate throughout retirement.