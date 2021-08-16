You can get 60% off All-Clad, Le Creuset and more at the Sur La Table Summer Sale

Shop huge markdowns on our favorite brands at Sur La Table.

If your go-to kitchen essentials are looking a little worn down (and perhaps are not performing as well as they once did), there’s no better time than right now to upgrade everything in your arsenal. The Sur La Table Summer Sale is officially in full force, which means you can score cookware, knives, bakeware, accessories and more—basically every must-have you’ve been coveting—for up to 60% off. If that sounds too good to be true, trust us: the savings are aplenty here.

The sale includes hundreds of items up for grabs with killer price cuts, which means you’ll find discounts on everything from a tall version of our favorite-ever cocotte to complete cookware sets. Our tried-and-true favorite brands are all included, such as Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.

Staub makes the best Dutch oven you can buy—and right now, it's on sale.

Among the best deals you simply will not want to miss: the Staub 5-quart tall cocotte—a deeper, taller version of the best Dutch oven we’ve ever tested—is on sale in a selection of stunning colors for less than $200. That’s a savings of nearly $300 on a Dutch oven that will sear, sauté, fry, roast, braise and cook meats, veggies, stews, breads and more to perfection... and truly, what more could a home chef ask for?

While we haven’t yet tested the tall model, our cooking team confirmed the taller sides will only enhance the Staub’s perfect performance, allowing for ease of cooking taller cuts of meat or layered casseroles.

This stunning knife set is on sale for less than $330.

One of our favorite knife sets of all time, the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 7-Piece Block Set, sees a price cut of $317.54, a 49% savings overall. In our testing, these sharp German steel knives made dicing onions and cutting through the thickest breads a seamless and speedy task, and our testers particularly loved the utility knife’s wide blade to flawlessly handle both dense items (like a block of cheese) and more delicate ones, like a tomato. We did note that the set—which includes four knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife) along with a honing steel, kitchen shears and a large, wooden block—has one major downside: the price, but with a markdown of nearly half off right now at Sur La Table, you’re getting some serious bang for your buck.

The best items to shop at the Sur La Table Summer Sale

Cookware

All-Clad cookware is on sale at Sur La Table right now.

Small Appliances

Shop air fryers, vacuum sealers and more at the Sur La Table sale.

Bakeware

Bakeware from Staub and Emile Henry is marked down at Sur La Table.

Knives

Zwilling knife sets are hundreds of dollars off right now.

