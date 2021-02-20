You can get 60% off new frames and lenses at GlassesUSA right now—here's how

Best gifts for mom 2020: Frames from GlassesUSA

We're going to let you in on a little well-known secret: You don't have to go to the eye doctor to get a great pair of glasses. In fact, GlassesUSA offers so many choices when it comes to affordable prescription frames, you may never want to shop in-store again! And right now, you can save big on almost the entire stock, with 60% off basic frames and 60% off lenses.

To get the deal, which applies to basic single-vision Rx eyeglasses and also includes free shipping to the U.S. and Canada, simply enter coupon code DEAL60 at checkout. While you can't double dip with frames that are already on sale, brand-new arrivals, "premium" designer models, reader glasses, multifocal or progressive lenses, there's still plenty to choose from that will work with the code.

We can see these savings clearly.

These Muse Hopper Tortoise frames, which closely resemble the frames I myself currently wear, are normally priced from $88 for the thin lens basic basic package, but fall to just $35.20 with lenses using the coupon. Not your style? Choose from a variety of designs that will suit various face shapes, from modern and dark-rimmed, to tortoise shell and round.

You can even try them on remotely with a Virtual Mirror that we found super handy—and fun!— to use with a webcam or directly uploading a photo. While there's also a "prescription scanner" available, we didn't have as much luck with this tool and advise going with a more accurate prescription assessment from your eye doctor.

As for the glasses themselves, we found them to be of even better quality than we had expected when ordering, but if you're unsure, GlassesUSA does offer a two-week money-back guarantee, no questions asked.

For those who need contact lenses, you can shop select options at 60% off with coupon code LENSE60, with all styles available for 25% off all contact lenses with the code CONTACTS25.

Alternately, you can also use lesser coupon codes found here on some of other categories. If you're hung up on getting a designer pair of Prada frames, for instance, you can get 20% off all most brands with coupon code PREMIUM20 (note that Ray-ban and Oakley are excluded).

Thanks to these promotions, you're bound to find savings at GlassesUSA right now, so you can upgrade your glasses, or get your first-ever pair with a recent prescription. Not only will you see clearly, you'll enjoy a whole new look, too!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: GlassesUSA: Get up to 60% off on frames and contact lenses