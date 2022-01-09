Take 60% off WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) plans during this 48-hour flash sale

Save 60% on select WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) plans during this flash sale.

If you're looking to make 2022 your healthiest year yet, WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) is here to help. During this 48-hour flash sale, you can save 60% and pay $0 down on select WW plans. The deal, part of the Weight Watchers Reimagined campaign, is only available from today, January 9 until Monday, January 10, so don't procrastinate any longer on fulfilling that healthy New Year's Resolution.

The sale is available to new and rejoining members and applies to both three- and six-month plans, including the Digital Plan for a self-guided experience. The six-month Digital Plan is regularly $21.95 per month plus a $20 starter fee, and WW says it is the best value option. With this flash sale, you pay $0 for your first month and a discounted fee of $12.13 per month for the following five months until it auto-renews at full price, paying a total of $60.65 instead of $151.70. That is a total savings of $91.05 over the course of six months ($41.95 in the first month and $9.82 per month for the following five months).

The Digital 360 plan, usually $29.95 per month plus a $20 starter fee, offers additional support from expert coaches and the WW community, along with exclusive on-demand wellness experiences in the app, like nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations. Right now, select the Digital 360 six-month commitment plan and save a total of $119.85 over the course of six months ($49.95 in the first month and $13.98 per month for the following five months). You'll pay $0 in the first month and $15.97 per month for the next five months until it auto-renews at full price, paying a total of $79.85 instead of $199.70.

Finally, there's the Unlimited Workshops + Digital plan for face-to-face accountability, through in-person workshops with WW coaches that are virtual at the moment so you can participate from home! The six-month plan is usually $44.95 per month plus a $20 starter fee, but right now, you'll pay $0 in the first month followed by $23.17 per month for the next five until it automatically renews, paying a total of $115.85 instead of $289.70. That is a total savings of $173.85 over the course of six months ($64.95 in the first month and $21.78 per month for the following five months). With each plan, note that early termination fees may apply.

Reviewed's Deputy Head of Audience Development Rachel Moskowitz tried WW twice, and found success the second time around. She lost 30 pounds in the first year and has continued to keep the weight off, using the program to help shed pounds as well as prevent her from gaining the dreaded "quarantine weight."

The WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) flash sale ends tomorrow, January 10. Shop now to save 60% on select plans.

The program works using a personalized calorie counting system, which you track along with workouts in the app or on the website. Based on your weight, height, gender and age, you'll be given a certain number of SmartPoints per day. Food and drink items are assigned different points based on nutritional value. Food that's high in saturated fat and sugar, for example, would be worth more points, while food high in protein would be less. As you eat and drink, log them to make sure you don't exceed your limit. Moskowitz says the process was tedious at first but quickly became second nature.

In our comparison with Noom, we found WW to be the better option for those who want to learn more about food and nutrition since the program offers a lot of guidance and structure. The WW coaching and active social communities are also beneficial for those who need or appreciate a little extra motivation.

WW, which, after more than 50 years in business rebranded by WW to encourage an overall healthy lifestyle versus strictly dieting, and Reviewed lauds the program's ability to help you change bad habits and become healthier beyond food.

The 60% flash sale on select plans at WW only runs from today, January 9 until Monday, January 10, so start your healthy 2022 now!

