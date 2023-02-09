60-year-old Central Kentucky man struck by train dies. Authorities investigating

A 60-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a train collision in Cynthiana, according to the Cynthiana Police Department.

Danny Brierly, of Cynthiana, was identified as the victim, according to Eric Kendall with Cynthiana police. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital roughly one hour after the collision.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on East Pleasant Street near Walnut Street, Kendall said. First responders administered aid to Brierly before he was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told police Brierly appeared to be intoxicated and was stumbling near the train tracks, according to Kendall. Witnesses also told police they saw him fall over next to the tracks before the collision happened.

Police are actively investigating the accident to determine the circumstances surrounding Brierly’s death, Kendall said.