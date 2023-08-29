60-year-old Concord man arrested in Calhoun County sex sting

MARSHALL — A 60-year-old Concord man has been arrested as part of sex sting operation in Calhoun County.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested in Marshall Friday while allegedly attempting to meet up with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl for the purposes of having sex, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in a release. The arrest marks the latest made by Calhoun County's Rescuing Humanity Intervention Neighborhood Operations team.

Deputies posing as the 14-year-old girl chatted with the suspect online, and after being told that the person he was speaking to was 14, the suspect — whom police described as a "volunteer firefighter in a local community" — allegedly sent nude photographs of himself standing next to the fire truck.

The suspect then traveled to Marshall on Friday to meet the 14-year-old girl for the purposes of having sex, the sheriff department said. Upon arrival, he was greeted by deputies from the special response team.

The suspect was quickly apprehended and transported to the Calhoun County Jail after trying to flee. As of Tuesday morning, it was unclear whether the suspect had been arraigned following the incident.

Subscribe: Our reporting. Your stories.

“I don’t think any parent would allow their child to walk into a dark abandoned building at night to explore. In many cases, when a child clicks on a link or enters an app or a chat room, that is exactly what they’re doing," Hinkley said. "While respecting a child’s privacy is important, the internet can be a dangerous place. Children need to be monitored on social media and given guidance and support so they don’t walk into a dangerous situation."

Hinkley emphasized the suspect is an "an exception to the rule" when it comes to first responders and "used his position to build trust with the supposed 14-year-old girl."

"This person does not represent the volunteers in our community that protect us in the areas of volunteer fire fighting, law-enforcement, and rescue services," he said. "Those volunteers are true heroes in our community who deserve to continue to have our support and trust."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 60-year-old Concord man arrested in Calhoun County sex sting