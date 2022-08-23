60-year-old dies after being pushed during robbery in Canton on Saturday, Baltimore Police say

A 60-year-old man has died from his injuries Monday after he was pushed during an unarmed robbery in Canton, according to Baltimore Police.

He died at a hospital after his condition “had turned serious,” police said. A department spokesperson said his identity will be released after his family has been notified. The state medical examiner’s office on Tuesday ruled the death a homicide.

Southeast District patrol officers responded about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue for a report of an unarmed robbery.

Witnesses told police that an unidentified man had approached the victim and asked for a tissue, according to a release. The man then allegedly attacked the 60-year-old when the victim offered the tissue.

“(He) grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground,” a police news release says. “The suspect then removed the victim’s wallet before fleeing the location.”

Medics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. Police didn’t indicate the man’s injuries. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.