60-year-old dies after masked duo beats him during carjacking, Pennsylvania cops say

A 60-year-old man died after he was carjacked and assaulted by two masked individuals, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.

Officers reportedly found the man bleeding from his head in a Philadelphia neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

It’s believed the man had been waiting on a family member when two people wearing face masks approached him on a dirt bike, police told WTXF.

They pulled him out of his 2023 Toyota Highlander and then a fight began, WPVI reported off a police report. One of the masked individuals then reportedly stole the Highlander, while the other left on the dirt bike.

Police told KYW the man was taken to a hospital and died 40 minutes after the attack. He has not been publicly identified.

The Highlander was tracked and recovered in nearby Camden, New Jersey, but no suspects have been captured, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WCAU.

Small said investigators do not believe the victim was shot, calling the incident a “robbery, carjacking (and) homicide,” WCAU reported.