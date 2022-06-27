60-year-old Dover woman seriously hurt after car strikes her crossing Chestnut Street

DOVER — A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the street, according to police.

At approximately 10:27 a.m., Dover police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Chestnut and Orchard Streets.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing Chestnut Street, in the crosswalk, when she was struck by a Toyota sedan, operated by a 68-year-old female, also from Dover, who had entered the roadway from Orchard Street.

Dover intersection of Chestnut and Orchard street where a pedestrian was struck on Sunday

The pedestrian was brought to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital by a Dover Fire Department ambulance.

She was later transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital "because of the serious nature of her injuries," Dover police detective Sgt. Mark Nadeau said Monday.

Nadeau said police would not immediately release the identity of the pedestrian.

"We are working now to locate next of kin," Nadeau said.

Nadeau said police are continuing to investigate "no charges have been filed at this point." Police said there is no evidence speed or impairment were a factor.

The driver stopped and was cooperative with the police investigation, according to Nadeau.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Dover department at 603-742-4646 or via the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or dovernhcrimeline.org.

