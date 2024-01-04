60-year-old driver, robbery suspect were killed in crash after Kansas City police chase

A 60-year-old man was identified as the innocent driver killed early Monday in a fiery, head-on crash involving a robbery suspect who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 435 while fleeing from Kansas City police, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Alphonso Carroll, who was in a Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV, was the driver killed in the crash that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Monday, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

Carroll was headed north on Interstate 435 when a robbery suspect in a black Dodge Challenger allegedly trying to evade police by driving the wrong direction on I-435 crashed into him in a head-on collision near Missouri 210 highway. The suspect, who also died in the crash, was identified as 29-year-old Ollie L. Coldiron, Gonzalez said.

Police had terminated the pursuit when Coldiron started driving into the oncoming lanes of traffic, Gonzalez said.

Police had chased Coldiron after a string of armed robberies at three Northland convenience stores, during which one or more shots were fired in each of the robberies, Gonzalez said in response to questions from The Star. No one was injured in the robberies.

The robberies began shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Minit Mart at 9901 NE Barry Road in Kansas City, North. About an hour later, the Shell gas station at 5401 NW 64th Street in Kansas City, North was robbed. Shortly after 4:10 a.m., the Pilot Travel Center at 8801 NE Birmingham Road in Kansas City, North, was robbed.

Police were able to identify a possible vehicle and person of interest in the robbery. When asked how police were able to identify them and whether they had a name and possible address of the suspect, Gonzalez replied that information was “part of the ongoing investigation.” She provided the same response when asked how police were able to locate the vehicle.

The pursuit began near the Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City at 3200 North Ameristar Drive, Gonzalez said. The casino is near the Pilot Travel Center that was robbed.

The pursuit was approved because the driver was suspected of committing several dangerous felonies, Gonzalez said.

When asked about the general path of the pursuit, as well as the speeds and road conditions at the time, Gonzalez again responded that the information is part of the ongoing investigation.

The pursuit, however, was terminated when the suspect began driving in the south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from U.S. 69 highway in Claycomo, Gonzalez said.

“The primary pursuing officer terminated/disregarded himself from the pursuit by continue to travel in the correct lanes of the highway ultimately losing sight of the driver,” Gonzalez said.

Under the Kansas City Police Department’s pursuit policy, chases are prohibited against traffic flow of a divided highway unless officers receive approval from a supervisor or commander and driver being pursued is trying to avoid a felony arrest. Officers are permitted to pursue parallel in the correct direction on the highway.

Also, when a chase is terminated officers are to deactivate their lights and sirens and resume a safe speed and comply with traffic laws, according to the policy.

Coldiron continued to drive south in the northbound lanes of I-435 and crashed into the crossover SUV driven by Carroll. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

During police chases, “it’s not uncommon for other officers to move into the area with lights and sirens in order to assist with apprehension of a violent and dangerous subject,” Gonzalez said.

“The officer that witnessed the accident was moving into the area and was not involved in the pursuit,” she said. “It is important to note this was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies working together.”

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice provided some information for this story.