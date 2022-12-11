60-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home, police say

A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman.

Police say there was a large amount of blood around the woman’s head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has not released the cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

