60-year-old killed when street sweeper backs up and runs into him, Georgia cops say

A 60-year-old man died after he was hit by a street sweeper, police in Georgia say.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Vidalia, according to the city’s police department.

Investigators said a construction street sweeper was going in reverse when it backed into the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities identified him as Nealie Miller of Mount Vernon. He was an employee with Atlanta-based Long Engineering Inc., police said.

McClatchy News reached out to Long Engineering for comment Sept. 11 and was awaiting a response.

“Chief James Jermon and the Vidalia Police Department would like to send our most heartfelt sympathy to those family, friends and fellow co-workers of Mr. Miller,” police said in a statement.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Vidalia is about 170 miles southeast of Atlanta.

87-year-old grandma hit, killed getting out of car after church, California family says

Mom locks 6-year-old son out of car, then he’s killed trying to get in, CA cops say

Mom fights off man trying to steal her car with 7-year-old daughter inside, feds say