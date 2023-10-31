60-year-old man dies after Palmetto shooting, suspect arrested and charged with murder

A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday following a Palmetto shooting on Oct. 20.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue West and found the man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his head at around 7:30 p.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials said. He was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition and was put on life support.

Deputies said the man who was shot had been in a fight with another man a few blocks away before the shooting occurred. Detectives said they determined that Leroy Lee Hope Sr. drove his car by the victim who was on a bicycle, and he got out of his car and shot the victim before driving away, deputies said.

Hope has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was already in jail on an unrelated DUI charge and was arrested on Oct. 21.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 60-year-old man dies 11 days after Palmetto shooting