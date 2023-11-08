60-year-old man dies after shooting at Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 60-year-old man was found shot outside a Nashville home Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home on Combs Drive around 4 p.m.
Metro police reported officers found Bruce Woodland, 60, was found wounded outside a home, where he was staying. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Woodland reportedly had a visitor earlier in the day, but that person was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
