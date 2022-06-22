60-year-old man facing life sentence in South Dakota penitentiary dies of natural causes

A 60-year-old incarcerated man died of natural causes Wednesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Steven Ganrude, who was imprisoned at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, died at a Sioux Falls hospital, according to the DOC.

Ganrude was serving a life sentence for aggravated assault in Beadle County, according to the DOC.

He was convicted in 1992 of assaulting a Miller teenager at the 1991 State Fair, according to the Argus Leader. The teen had been working at an amusement ride when he was threatened by Ganrude.

When the teen insulted Ganrude with a group of friends, he pulled a knife and forced the boy to drink from a mud puddle, and lick the shoes of his companions, according to Associated Press reporting at the time. Ganrude then forced the teen and his friends to walk under a carnival ride and the group stayed there for several hours.

Ganrude threatened to cut off the boy's finger, held a knife to his neck and hogtied him after putting a grease-soaked sock into the boy's mouth, according to reporting at the time.

Ganrude was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to reporting at the time.

A jury did not convict him of kidnapping.

