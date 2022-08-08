60-year-old man found dead along highway was last seen at hospital, Kentucky cops say

The body of a 60-year-old man was found along a highway in Kentucky, local authorities said.

Covington Police received a call at 6:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, about an unresponsive person on the side of the highway, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived on the northbound side of Interstate 75 to find a man’s body “lying against the barrier and it was apparent the subject was deceased,” the release said.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Holt of Independence, Kentucky.

Holt was last seen at 3 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital, police said. It is unclear why he was on the interstate or when he died.

Authorities believe that a passing vehicle — likely a semi tractor-trailer — struck and killed Holt.

The interstate was temporarily closed to traffic while police investigated, the release said. Officials reopened the road just after noon.

Covington is on the Kentucky-Ohio border just south of Cincinnati, about 100 miles northeast of Louisville.

