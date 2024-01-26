60-year-old man hit and killed by school bus while crossing street, Florida deputies say

A 60-year-old man died after he was hit by a school bus early Friday, Jan. 26, Florida deputies told news outlets.

The man was trying to cross the road around 7 a.m. when he was struck near Jacksonville’s Mayport community, WTLV reported, citing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The bus driver said they didn’t see the man crossing before the crash, authorities told the station. There also wasn’t a crosswalk.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died, WJXT reported. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Deputies said there were no students aboard the bus at the time, and the bus driver was not hurt, according to WJAX-TV.

Additional information wasn’t released.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26 and was awaiting a response.

