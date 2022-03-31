60-year-old man missing for 5 days, Memphis police say

A 60-year-old man has been missing for five days, according to Memphis Police.

Byron Davis was last seen March 25 in the 800 block of Whitford Place.

According to police, Davis’s sister told them he left driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima.

He suffers from a mental condition.

If you see him, contact MPD at 901.545.2677 or 901.636.4479.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:











