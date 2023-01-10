60-year-old man sentenced to 23 years for having meth, firearm for drug trafficking

Jan. 9—A 60-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to 23 years and eight months for having more than six pounds of methamphetamine during three different times and a firearm for drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Troy Wayne Reiss had ammunition, clear plastic bags, narcotics accounting ledgers, a digital scale and a short-barreled shotgun at his residence. Reiss kept the firearm near his meth to protect himself and his drug business, the U.S. Attorney's Office added in a statement.

Homeland Security and the Bakersfield Police Department helped to prosecute this case.