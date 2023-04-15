60-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday around 10:15 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a residence on Oak Street SW.
When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man who had been shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former NBA player convicted of killing Atlanta mother to be released, DA trying to stop new sentence
‘I was terrified:’ Atlanta mother recalls moment 12-year-old swept away by rip current
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: