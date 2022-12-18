60-year-old man stabbed in Harlem Park, dies in hospital

A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Harlem Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers called to the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m. found the man suffering from serious stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.