60-year-old shot after yelling at robbers on North Side, police said

A 60-year-old man was shot after yelling at two men as they robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint Thursday night on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the left leg in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood of Edgewater, police said. The 34-year-old woman was not hurt.

The man who was shot was in fair condition after the Chicago Fire Department transported him to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

The two men who police say took the woman’s purse are not in custody. Police said they are investigating and did not have any further details when reached Friday.