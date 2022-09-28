60-year-old tries to lure kids at school bus stop to his home with candy, WA cops say

A 60-year-old man tried to lure middle school kids from a bus stop with candy, authorities in Washington said.

Jacques D. Lesuer was first seen talking to children at a bus stop on Sept. 16 in Vancouver, the city police department said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27, news release.

Lesuer is accused of offering kids candy, inviting them to his home and putting his mouth on one child’s ear, police said.

Five days later, a detective watched him approach children at a bus stop again, police said.

Police took Lesuer in to be interviewed then released him.

Then he was reported being seen near a school on Sept. 26 “with his hands down his pants touching himself,” police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of stalking, luring and assault with sexual motivation.

