60-year-old woman arrested for stabbing, killing 71-year-old man in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers arrested a 60-year-old woman for stabbing and killing a 71-year-old man in Southeast D.C.

MPD said that on Tuesday at about 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of 5th Street for the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Charmaine Smith of Southeast, D.C., who had been stabbed. He died at the hospital.

60-year-old Linda Archie of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

