60-year-old woman who barricaded herself in home, threatened Ga. officers arrested, officials say
A woman is behind bars after officials say she pointed a gun at officers while barricaded in her home.
Commerce police said officers received reports of a disorderly person on Saturday on Baugh Street.
When officers arrived, they were met by a 60-year-old woman who barricaded inside her home. While barricaded, officers said she made threats towards them while brandishing a rifle through a broken window.
Authorities said since she refused to come out, officers went to each home in the area and evacuated the residents as a precaution.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators eventually convinced the woman to come out of her house.
The suspect was taken into custody and charged.
Authorities did not provide the identity of the suspect.
No additional information was provided.
The investigation remains ongoing.
