60-year-old woman booked on murder charge in deadly Canoga Park hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Canoga Park woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run collision late last month.

The deadly crash occurred on Jan. 31 at around 1:10 a.m. when a silver 2005 Toyota Camry and a dark-colored sedan were traveling at a high rate of speed on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, near Vanowen Street when they collided, sending the Toyota into a light pole.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle, later identified by police as Kenya Obinna, continued southbound on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, failing to stop, identify herself or render aid.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash and pronounced the driver of the Toyota, a man in his 20’s, deceased.

Detectives with LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division arrested Obinna on Feb. 15 near the 7600 block of Canoga Avenue on charges of murder.

Authorities did not provide any information on how investigators were able to locate the 60-year-old.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of his family by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

