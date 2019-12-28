60-year-old New York City man dies after vicious $1 robbery on Christmas Eve originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A 60-year-old man who was brutally attacked and robbed for $1 on Christmas Eve has died from his injuries, the NYPD said Saturday.

Juan Fresnada was with his husband in the Bronx early Tuesday when six individuals approached them and demanded money, police said. When the victims refused, they were attacked, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video released by police Friday shows one of them repeatedly punching and kicking Fresnada as he's on the ground. One of them hits Fresnada with a metal garbage can, the video shows.

PHOTO: A still image taken from a surveillance video provided by NYPD shows suspects in connection to a mugging of a 60-year-old man on, Dec. 24, 2019 in the the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx in New York. (NYPD) More

The suspects stole the $1 from the victims and fled, police said.

A different video released by the NYPD shows at least two of the individuals running into a store after the attack.

PHOTO: A still image taken from a surveillance video provided by NYPD shows suspects in connection to a mugging of a 60-year-old man on Dec. 24, 2019 in the the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx in New York. (NYPD) More

Fresnada's husband refused medical attention at the scene, police said. After being transported to a local hospital in the Bronx, Fresnada died on Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The motive for the attack appears to be robbery, police said, and the suspects are still at large.