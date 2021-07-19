60% of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID jabs - adviser

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine.

"In terms of the number of people in hospital who've been double vaccinated, we know it's around 60% of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID," Vallance said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)