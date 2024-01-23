‘60 people lying near LDT, nobody pulls them out’. Occupier complains about losses and ‘rats’

Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are approaching 377 thousand troops

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine published an intercepted conversation between a Russian occupier and his wife on Jan. 23

He describes a Ukrainian machine gunner "eliminating" a company and a half of Russians who were sent to storm a long-term defensive point (LDT) controlled by the Ukrainian military.

"They've already killed s**tloads,” the Russian says.

“There are 60 people lying near the LDT, they still won't pull them out. But they will not be f**king pulled out… immediately, damn, 60 people f**king eliminated... They were forced to storm [Ukrainian positions]... a machine gunner, damn it, killed them immediately.”

The Russian command "delivered" newly recruited prisoners and "let them run wild", according to the Russian soldier. He complains that they were forbidden to go to the city because the "prisoners", as he puts it, "were going nuts": they raped and killed a woman, engaged in looting,and physically assaulted other Russian soldiers.

He also suspects that someone in his headquarters is passing on information about preparations for upcoming assaults to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Some people were caught handing over positions to ‘hohols’ [offensive name of Ukrainians] for loot,” he says.

“In short, there are three people in the headquarters, they tell [the Ukrainians] about everything - all the data, damn it, when the assaults will happen, everything in the world. But we don't know who the hell they are, we can't figure out. There were assaults – we stormed their positions twice, but they were already waiting for us… the hohols murdered all of us on at spot.”

