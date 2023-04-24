60 pounds of meth missing after drug sting goes wrong, California sheriff says

Investigators in Riverside County are trying to track down 60 pounds of methamphetamine lost in a failed drug sting operation, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Undercover narcotics detectives met Wednesday, April 19, with a person seeking to buy 29 kilos, or about 60 pounds, of meth “in an attempt to identify narcotics traffickers,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After the transaction, the target drove away with the drugs, the release said. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the release said.

No further information will be released, the sheriff’s office said. Officials ask that anyone with information call Capt Rob Roggeveen at 951-955-1700.

Riverside County, which has a population of 2.5 million people, is about 55 miles east of Los Angeles in Southern California.

‘Big giant fireball’ engulfs dragon during Disneyland show, California video shows

Goats running wild leave a trail of green poop to famed San Francisco attraction

‘Help me.’ Tow truck driver loses eye when he’s hit by flying metal, Utah family says