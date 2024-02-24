60-year prison term issued for stabbing death of homeless man

Feb. 23—A Terre Haute man Friday was sentenced to 60 years in prison and 10 years probation for murder.

Justin C. Gasaway, 36, was convicted in October 2023 in the Jan. 1, 2020, stabbing death of Bryan J. Owen, 61, a homeless man who was found on the porch at the 233 S. Ninth St. home that Gasaway shared with his mother.

On the murder and related charges, in addition to being a habitual offender, Gasaway faced a maximum sentence of 82 years in prison, according to the Vigo County prosecutor's office. At sentencing, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts sought a prison term of 75 years.

Roberts argued Gasaway had been given many opportunities for treatment related to mental health or addiction issues without success, and he said Gasaway's prior violent crimes show he is an ongoing risk to public safety.

During the hearing, Gasaway called his situation "surreal," apologized for his actions and asked the court to sentence him to the minimum, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

Vigo Superior Court 5 Judge Matthew Sheehan noted that the attack on the homeless Owen was on perhaps the most vulnerable person, short of a child, in society.

Said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, "Bryan Owen was homeless and struggled with his own alcohol addiction. Justin Gasaway is a person who, history shows, can be violent when consuming alcohol.

"Unfortunately, Bryan was killed because he sought refuge on a cold winter night on the porch where Gasaway lived, as he had done on prior nights," Modesitt said. "And on this particular evening, Gasaway responded with alcohol fueled anger and violence."

Tribune-Star files show Gasaway reportedly told police Owen had been on his porch at least 20 minutes prior to officers arriving, and that another person had tried to perform CPR on Owen before paramedics arrived.

Owen was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where doctors found a stab wound in his back between the spine and left shoulder blade, police said in probable cause affidavit.