60 samples of weapons and military equipment approved in February for operation in Armed Forces of Ukraine

In January-February 2024, almost twice as many weapons and military equipment were put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as during the same period last year, Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk informed the minister of defence.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Quote from Havryliuk: "In particular, in February 2024, the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine codified and approved for operation about 60 samples of weapons and military equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production. For comparison, in February last year [we approved] 33 samples."

Details: Lieutenant General Havryliuk drew attention to the fact that not only the total number of weapons and military equipment samples approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is growing, but also the number of new weapons of domestic development and production.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defence, among the new models of weapons and military equipment codified and approved for operation during February 2024, there are several electronic warfare systems, particularly the so-called trench electronic warfare, that will effectively counteract Russian FPV drones.

Six samples of automotive and special equipment and a 120-mm mortar of Ukrainian production were also approved for operation.

In addition, the list of new products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine includes technical means of mine clearance, dynamic protection for armoured vehicles and ammunition for UAVs.

Codification, that is, the admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number to it, allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget from manufacturers for units of the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine, the Defenсe Ministry noted.

