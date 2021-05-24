A 60-second COVID-19 breathalyzer test is provisionally approved in Singapore

Brigid Kennedy
·1 min read

A new 60-second coronavirus breathalyzer test has been provisionally approved for use alongside antigen rapid tests in Singapore, reported Reuters on Monday.

The test, which was developed by National University of Singapore "spin-off" company Breathonix, can detect COVID-19 infection in under a minute with "more than 90 percent accuracy," a Singapore-based clinical trial found. Users blow into a disposable mouthpiece, where software then "assesses the chemical compounds of the breath" for infection, writes Reuters. Positive tests are later confirmed with a follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

The start-up is "now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial" near the border, Reuters reports. Breathonix is the first breath test to gain provisional clearance in Singapore, and will sell for $3-15.

These 60-second tests could be "key" in re-opening and revitalizing Singapore's travel sector, which has "slowed to a crawl during the pandemic," writes Bloomberg.

More at Reuters.

More stories from theweek.com
5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission
Biden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in June
A bold, fresh sauce to put on everything

Recommended Stories

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

    European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation's forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In unusually swift action at a summit in Brussels, EU leaders agreed Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, imposed sanctions on officials linked to Sunday’s flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into the episode some described as state terrorism or piracy. On Sunday, Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania that there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through Belarus airspace and ordered it to land.

  • Family that sparked Changi Airport COVID cluster unlikely to have arrived from India

    The family thought to have sparked the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster is unlikely to have arrived from India.

  • Singapore provisionally approves 60-second COVID-19 breathalyser test

    Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product. Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it is now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state's border points with Malaysia. The breath test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.

  • Ashland's (ASH) Coating Lab in Singapore to Support Local Needs

    Ashland (ASH) invests in a new architectural coating service laboratory in Singapore to bolster customer support in South East Asia and expand operations.

  • Here and Now: Improving mental, physical health from COVID-19 pandemic

    On this episode of Here and Now, the need to get back on track emotionally and physically from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Black fungus: India reports nearly 9,000 cases of rare infection

    The normally rare infection has a 50% mortality rate, and is hitting recovering Covid-19 patients.

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

    Wei-Ling Hsu promised her caddie she wouldn't cry if, or when, she finally won. Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. Hsu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

    Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.

  • EU to impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of plane

    European Union leaders on Monday agreed to impose new economic sanctions against Belarus, after the country's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so authorities could arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board. Already, there are sanctions in place against Lukashenko and other top officials in response to the violent crackdown on protesters last year during Belarus' disputed presidential election. Protasevich is the co-founder and former editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel, one of the few opposition outlets still in existence following the demonstrations. Protasevich has been living in Lithuania, and was accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder; he faces 12 years in prison if convicted. In addition to sanctions, the EU leaders want planes to steer clear of Belarusian airspace and ban Belarus' national airline from flying over or into any EU territories. Lukashenko's move was "the test of the West," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told The Washington Post on Monday. "But it was also a show of force and confidence to his own people and the opposition: 'Look, I can come and get you anyway.' This is an inter-European flight, from Athens to Vilnius, with a European company performing the flight, with a person who is under European protection because he is an opposition activist. This is a direct attack against Europe." Lithuanian authorities are working to determine whether anyone else — like Russia — was involved in forcing the plane to divert to Minsk, and want to know the whereabouts of three passengers who got off the plane at the airport but didn't get back on. "This was a major operation," a senior European official told the Post. "These were skilled professionals, skilled guys on board." A video appeared on Telegram Monday evening featuring Protasevich delivering what was seemingly a coerced message, with the journalist saying he was being treated "as correctly as possible" and cooperated by giving "confessional testimony about the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionBiden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in JuneA bold, fresh sauce to put on everything

  • Myanmar junta leader casts doubt on return of Rohingya

    Min Aung Hlaing was asked by Chinese-language Phoenix television whether the Muslims could be allowed back to Rakhine State - from where most fled an army crackdown in 2017 that U.N. investigators said had "genocidal intent". When asked whether that meant vocal international appeals on behalf of the Rohingya were to no avail, he nodded. Min Aung Hlaing, who headed the army in 2017 when some 700,000 Rohingya fled from advancing troops, reiterated the view of nationalists in Buddhist-majority Myanmar that the Rohingya are not one of its ethnic groups.

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Aaron Rodgers: Drafting Jordan Love didn't trigger push to leave Packers

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dodged questions while appearing on Kenny Mayne's final 'SportsCenter,' but he did knock down some rumors about why he sought a trade.

  • The Epic Games v. Apple trial has ended. Now a judge has a consequential decision to make

    Epic Games v. Apple has adjourned after more than three weeks in court. A ruling in the case could change how Apple’s App Store operates.