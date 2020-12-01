60 stocking stuffer ideas for everyone on your list

Best stocking stuffer ideas.
Best stocking stuffer ideas.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're three years old or thirty, receiving a stocking filled with goodies is always fun. But finding items that are inexpensive, useful, and actually fit into a stocking can be challenging. Thankfully, the experts at Reviewed have spent the past year testing and recommending products of all sizes, so we know exactly what will make a great stocking stuffer.

Below, you'll find 60 stocking stuffer ideas for all ages from classic handheld toys to makeup that's actually worth it.

1. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Anker PowerCore+ Mini
We could all use a little juice now and then, so a portable charger makes a great gift for anyone. Plus, you don't have to spend too much on a great one. Your giftee will love this one from Anker, which is lipstick size, can fit in a small purse or pocket (or stocking), and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Amazon for $19.99

2. For the one who misplaces cords: Lightning Cable

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lightning Cable
You can never have too many lightning cables. There's always the chance that one will break on you, or you could use an extra one in your car or for your portable charger. Any tech user would appreciate one in their stocking, and this one from Anker is quite popular for its durability and fast charging capabilities.

Get the Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable at Amazon for $10.99

3. For the one with cold feet: Fuzzy socks

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Fuzzy socks
Anyone could use more fuzzy socks during the winter, which is why they make for a great stocking stuffer. This five-pack is popular on Amazon and comes in a ton of patterns, including an appropriate holiday-themed pack. Plus, you can split up the pack into several stockings.

Get the Zando Plush Slipper Socks at Amazon for $14.99

4. For the one who loves to nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask
If your giftee loves to catch those mid-day ZZZs, they could use a sleep mask to block out light (and her family she's quarantined with). After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $6.95

5. For the kid who loves surprises: Skyrocket Blume Doll

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Skyrocket Blume Doll
Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so kids are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

Get the Skyrocket Blume Doll at Amazon for $9.99

6. For the lipstick lover: Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Wet n&#39; Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Matte lipsticks are all the rage, but Reviewed found that you don't have to break the bank to rock the style. If your giftee loves makeup, the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick held up as the best in our testing and is under $5 to boot. We tested the bargain brand out and found it to be a smooth lip color that comfortably lasts all day.

Get the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick at Amazon for $4.98

7. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Popsocket
Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory as they can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier. Each one is swappable, so you can get a bunch of different tops to mix and match.

Get the PopSockets PopGrip at Amazon for $14.99

8. For the one who needs to use their hands: Slinky

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Slinky
You can't go wrong with throwing the iconic Slinky into a stocking. This simple stretchy toy is fun for kids of all ages, especially when they're attempting to make it walk down the stairs. It has lived up to the test of time and is a classic toy everyone should experience.

Get the Slinky at Amazon for $3.89

9. For the one who needs to relax: Essential oils

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Essential oils
If your giftee already owns or is getting an essential oil diffuser, it might be nice to toss some essential oils in their stocking. This highly-rated pack includes eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, and tea tree, which pretty much gives them a scent for every mood.

Get the Pursonic 100% Pure Essential Aromatherapy Oils Gift Set at Amazon for $8.99

10. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Tile Mate
If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for $24.99

11. For the one who could use an extra face mask: Old Navy Face Masks

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Old Navy Face Masks
In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, we could all use a few extra face masks, which is why a patterned one would make a great stocking stuffer. At just $12.50 for a pack of five, these masks from Old Navy are our favorite affordable face masks. We found that they're comfortable, inexpensive, and offer three layers of protection. There are a ton of pattern options to choose from (including seasonal ones!) and you can split up the packs into multiple stockings.

Get the Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask at Old Navy for $9

12. For the one who likes their hair up: Invisibobble

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Invisibobble
Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties do.

Get the Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties at Amazon for $7.75

13. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

Best stocking stuffer ideas: The FinalStraw
Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without a reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

14. For the one who loves selfies: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Best stocking stuffers: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring
Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will ensure they always have the perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from QIAYA can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.

Get the QIAYA Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for $17.99

15. For the one with dry lips: Carmex Lip Balm

Carmex is a classic for good reason.
During the winter, dry lips are inevitable, making a good chapstick more than necessary. Though it's not the sexiest lip balm out there, one of our writers swears by Carmex because it's both moisturizing and healing. It'll be an especially useful thing to toss in anyone's stocking.

Get the Carmex Lip Balm Tube, 3 Pack at Amazon for $6.47

16. For the one who loves games: Playing cards

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Playing cards
A deck of cards is an easy way to get everyone socializing, which is why it's the perfect stocking stuffer. Everyone needs a deck of cards, whether they play solitaire by themselves, poker with their buddies, or Go Fish with their grandkids. These ones from Bicycle are highly rated and are available in several prints like dragons, unicorns, and more.

Get the Bicycle Playing Cards at Amazon for $4.99

17. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Best stocking stuffers: AirPods Case Cover
If your recipient has Apple AirPods (or is getting a pair this year), then they might be nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive 'buds. But a carrying case they can attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's also available in several color options.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for $4.99

18. For the kid who loves bracelets: Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets
Kids love surprises—and a surprise they can wear is even better. That's why they go nuts over these fortune cookie bracelets, which feature a surprise bracelet and a special fortune. There are over 100 bracelets to collect, and you can split this four-pack amongst multiple stockings.

Get the WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets, 4 Pack at Amazon for $10.29

19. For the one who loves wine: Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers
If your giftee loves to end the night with a glass of vino, then they'll appreciate these rubber wine stoppers. They have grooved rings hold the stopper in place to prevent any spillage, but more importantly, they ensure no extra oxygen enters the bottle, preserving the wine for a few more days.

Get the Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers at Amazon for $8

20. For the beanie lover: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

Best stocking stuffer: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat
This Carhartt beanie has a lot of fans, thanks to its classic design and tightly woven acrylic fabric that keeps the wearer warm, comfortable, and stylish. It's also easy to roll up and stuff into a stocking. Best of all, the cap comes in more than 25 colors, so you can choose one that best matches your giftee's style.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat from Amazon for $16.99

21. For the one who needs toiletries: Native Deodorant

Best stocking stuffers: Native Deodorant
Stockings are a great chance to give someone the stuff they actually need—like deodorant. To mix things up, give them a stick of Native Deodorant. This natural deodorant doesn't contain any aluminum, parabens, or sulfates and comes in delightful scents like coconut and vanilla. I tested it out for a month and found that it actually works, and I'm glad I made the switch.

Get Native Deodorant at Amazon for $11.97

22. For the tea drinker: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser
If your giftee likes to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favorite loose leaf tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $14.99

23. For the one who is always working out: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds

Best stocking stuffers: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds
If you're shopping for somebody who already loves running, a solid pair of exercise-focused headphones like the Mpow Flames is a great gift. They're less than $30, but they're built to last and good pair of headphones. We tested them in our labs and they were able to play music for a full 30 minutes while submerged underwater. If you've got a runner or newfound exerciser in your life, these are a great affordable gift to sneak into a stocking.

Get the Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $16.13

24. For the one who wears makeup: Makeup removing cloths

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Makeup Removing Cloths
Give your giftee a way to remove their makeup without irritating their eyes and skin with traditional disposable wipes. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have opted to use these reusable makeup removing cloths instead, which they say removes their makeup without too much scrubbing even after washing them plenty of times.

Get the Make-up Removing Cloths, 4 Count at Amazon for $9.99

25. For the one who's a grill master: Habor Meat Thermometer

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Habor Meat Thermometer
Even if your giftee thinks they're a grill expert, they still need a little help knowing when their meat is just right. That's where a meat thermometer comes in, and it can easily be slipped into a stocking. The Habor Meat Thermometer is the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested as it could read just as fast and well as more expensive models for a fraction of the cost.

Get the Habor Meat Thermometer at Amazon for $12.99

26. For the one with a ton of hair: Tubshroom

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Tubshroom
Now, it might seem a little offensive to gift someone a clog stopper, but trust us, your recipient will thank you in the long run. The cult-favorite Tubshroom is a game-changer for preventing clogs and, therefore, saving money. One of our writers has used this product for years and says that it's easy to attach to her drain and has saved her from many clogs.

Get the Tubshroom at Amazon for $12.99

27. For the one with the sweet tooth: Assorted candy

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Assorted Candy
Whether it’s an extra sugar rush in your nephew's stocking, or something for your co-worker’s desk drawer, you can’t go wrong with candy as a gift. There are holiday chocolates and candy canes, but when we "tested" candy bars, we found that Take 5 was the best. Fan favorites like a bag of Reese's or some Peppermint Patties to share are great options, too.

28. For the one with knotty hair: Mini Wet Brushes

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Mini Wet Brushes
The Wet Brush is popular for a reason. It's known for its detangling power and soft bristles that work on wet hair, meaning your giftee will use it whenever they shower. These mini ones make especially good stocking stuffers as your recipient can easily throw it in a bag for the beach or the gym.

Get the Wet Brush Multi-Pack Squirt Detangler Hair Brush at Amazon for $12.75

29. For the one who loves to take baths: Bath bomb

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Bath bomb
Nothing elevates bath time quite like a bath bomb. With more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, reviewers love this one that transforms your tub into a literal galaxy. It has simple ingredients, doesn't stain your bathtub or skin, and reviewers love the floral scent.

Get the Da Bomb Galaxy Bath Bomb at Amazon for $7.50

30. For the one who loves fun socks: Happy Socks

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Happy Socks
Socks make a great gift and they don't have to be boring. Happy Socks offers all sorts of hilarious socks like taco-themed boxes, corgi-lined socks, and even a collection of Disney socks. If your giftee loves showing off their favorite socks, you can’t go wrong with these fun, customized pairs.

Get Happy Socks starting at $16

31. For the one who wears the same jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Diamond Dazzle Stik
If you're giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then their jewelry could definitely use a serious refresh from all that wear. With more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewelry cleaning stick designed to resparkle diamonds. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gems.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for $7.99

32. For the cocktail connoisseur: Beverage chilling stones

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Beverage Chilling Stones
No one wants a lukewarm drink, but no one wants a watered-down drink, either. That's where beverage chilling stones come in. They keep drinks icy cool without watering them down with ice, which any cocktail connoisseur will appreciate. These ones have more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon and are made of natural soapstone for a natural chiller.

Get the Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones at Amazon for $9.95

33. For the jetsetter: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Dr. Meter Luggage Scale
Though we're not traveling as much, any chronic over-packer would still appreciate a luggage scale, and the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale is the best one we've ever tested. To use it, simply turn it on, attach it to the handle of your luggage, and lift. Since it only weighs about 3 ounces, they’ll never even notice it in your bag until you need it. And, unlike their scale at home, it will accurately measure all weight within a few decimal places.

Get the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale at Amazon for $14.99

34. For the one who goes on long drives: Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger
If your giftee loves road trips (and uses their phone's navigation to do so), then they need a car charger. Aukey's car charger can charge two devices at the same time and claims to do so up to four times faster than a normal charger. It's compatible with iOS phones and tablets, as well as certain Android device models.

Get the Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger at Amazon for $14.99

35. For the creative one: WikkiStix

Best stocking stuffer ideas: WikkiStix
WikkiStix are bendable, wax sticks that will never dry out and offer children (and adults!) hours of play. They can create faces, creatures, and more, and it's the perfect way to keep young ones entertained before holiday dinner.

Get WikkiStix Rainbow Pak at Amazon for $7.80

36. For the bookworm: Leather bookmark

Best stocking stuffer: Leather Bookmark
The bookworm in your life doesn't dog-ear their pages, but the flimsy paper bookmarks they have just don't cut it. Gift them the luxurious experience of using a handcrafted leather bookmark that will last for years to come. This one has an antique look to it, which will make your recipient feel fancy while reading the classics.

Get the Sovereign-Gear Leather Bookmark, 2 Pack at Amazon for $13.95

37. For the note-taker: Mini Moleskine Classic Notebook

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Moleskine Classic Notebook
If your giftee loves writing down every thought they have or likes to doodle when the mood strikes, then a pocket-sized notebook would make a great gift. People love Moleskine notebooks for their iconic look at dotted lines that make them great for bullet journaling. This pocket-sized one is easy to carry with them and is available in several color options.

Get the Pocket Moleskine Classic Notebook at Amazon for $12.67

38. For the one who needs more underwear: Hanes Boxers

Best stocking stuffers: Hanes Boxers
You can never have too many pairs of underwear, which is why some seasonal boxers are a great item to add to a stocking. These ones from Hanes are quite popular with more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Plus, the plaid patterns fit right in with the season.

Get the Hanes Men's 5-Pack Tartan Boxers at Amazon for $17.99

39. For the one who loves makeup: Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Milani 10-in-1 Volume Mascara
You don't have to spend too much to give your recipient the gift of great lashes. The Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara costs less than $10 and is the best drugstore mascara we've ever tested. It gives incredible length and volume for a fraction of the cost of high-end brands.

Get the Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara at Amazon for $8.97

40. For the one who loves tricks: Yo-yo

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Yo-yo
Yo-yos are a classic—though sometimes frustrating—toy. But it's always a nice, inexpensive thing to throw into a stocking, especially if they would be type of the person to try to master a few tricks. These ones from Duncan Imperial are a solid yo-yo option and come in several color options.

Get the Duncan Imperial Yo-Yo at Amazon for $4.01

41. For the one who's a runner: BodyGlide

Best stocking stuffer ideas: BodyGlide
We've all experienced painful chafing at one point or another. It's not fun. And if you're giftee is an extreme runner or someone who has dealt with chafing their entire life, then they know it far too well. BodyGlide is an anti-chafe balm that could literally save their life. We tried it and found that it lasts an incredibly long time and kept thighs chafe-free during a half marathon (that's over two hours of running!).

Get BodyGlide at Amazon for $9.99

42. For the one who works out everyday: Lululemon headbands

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lululemon headbands
If your giftee is big into running, hiking, or exercise in general, they'll appreciate a headband or two from Lululemon. They come in gorgeous patterns, actually stay on your head, and keep flyaway hairs out of your face during even the toughest of workouts.

43. For the one who always needs directions: Wizgear Magnetic Phone Car Mount

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Magnetic Phone Car Mount
Many of us use our phones for navigation, but if we can't see the screen it's hard to get directions—not to mention dangerous. This phone mount from WizGear easily hooks onto an air vent and attaches to your phone magnetically. More than 27,000 reviewers love it for safer driving, and your recipient will too.

Get the Wizgear Magnetic Phone Car Mount at Amazon for $10.10

44. For the one who needs to freshen up: Poo-Pourri

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Poo-Pourri
Although it's more of a gag gift, your recipient will actually use Poo-Pourri. This "before-you-go" spray will eliminate any nasty odors that inevitably come from the porcelain throne—especially if they have guests over. It's also earned cult-favorite status with more than 37,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Get the Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray at Amazon for $11.62

45. For the one who wants whiter teeth: Charcoal powder

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Charcoal powder
If your giftee is always using white strips for a brighter smile, you might want to give them a more natural option. Charcoal powder has gotten buzz for being able to whiten teeth—without any harsh chemicals. It might sound gross, but Amazon users have been flocking to this unique shiny teeth solution. Although when one of our testers tried it out for herself, it didn’t completely brighten her smile, but according to a cosmetic dentist, different people may experience different results.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder at Amazon for $14.99

46. For the one who needs organization: Nite Ize Gear Ties

Nite Ize Rubber Ties
Whether they're in their pockets or behind a cabinet, your giftee's cords are always getting tangled. Gift them a little more organization with Nite Ize Gear Ties. They're relatively inexpensive, but reviewers swear by them for keeping their cords clean as well as various tasks like quick home fixes and even holding items together.

Get the Nite Ize Gear Tie, 4 Pack at Amazon for $6

47. For the handy one: Magnelex Magnetic Wristband

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Magnelex Magnetic Wristband
Anyone who frequently does DIY projects knows how annoying it can be to constantly dig around for screws and bolts. If your self-proclaimed handyman experiences this, then they'll love this unique magnetic wristband. It'll keep all their screws, nails, nuts, and more in easy access, so they can complete their next project more efficiently.

Get the Magnelex Magnetic Wristband at Amazon for $14.90

48. For the one with a nail polish collection: Wearable nail polish bottle holder

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder
Painting your nails is all fun and games until you end up with a glob of it on your bedspread. Not great. If your giftee loves painting their nails, toss this innovative wearable nail polish holder in their stocking. It's essentially worn like a ring to keep the bottle in close reach. More than 6,500 Amazon reviewers swear by it and say its especially useful when they attempt to paint their nails on the couch or their beds.

Get the Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder at Amazon for $9.99

49. For the home chef: AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar

Best stocking stuffer ideas: AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar
If your recipient cooks with garlic and onions all the time, then they know how long the smell lingers, no matter how many times they wash their hands. Reviewers love this stainless steel "soap" bar that removes these unwanted odors just by rubbing it between your hands, and it could be a game-changer in your giftee's kitchen.

Get the AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber at Amazon for $8.99

50. For the one obsessed with coffee: Stojo Coffee Cup

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Stojo Coffee Cup
Travel mugs are a great way to keep drinks warm and be a little more environmentally friendly. But if your giftee hates lugging them around, they might appreciate the Stojo, a collapsable coffee cup. It squashes up to easily fit in a bag (or a stocking!) while still maintaining some insulation for your drink when expanded. We tested it and loved how easy it was to use and how many color options there were.

Get the Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup at Amazon for $15

51. For the one who needs a spa day: TonyMoly face masks

Best stocking stuffers: TonyMoly face masks
Getting a face mask (for your skin) is always a nice treat, making it the perfect stocking stuffer. People are obsessed with the TonyMoly sheet masks, which are available in a ton of different "flavors" like avocado, coconut, and aloe.

Get the TonyMoly I'm Real Olive Radiance Mask Sheet at Amazon for $3

52. For the adventurous one: LifeStraw

Best stocking stuffer ideas: LifeStraw
Campers, hikers, and general adventurers are obsessed with the LifeStraw. This straw contains a filter in it that can remove waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites for up to 1,000 gallons—i.e. you can drink from a stream with it. It's the perfect thing the slip into your favorite adventurer's stocking.

Get the LifeStraw at Amazon for $12.97

53. For the one who likes to feel secure: CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide

Best stocking stuffer ideas: CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide
These days cybersecurity is more important than ever. And if you want to give the gift of security in your family's stockings, consider these webcam covers. More than 9,000 people love them because they're easy to apply and slide well, so your giftees can easily show face for their next Zoom call.

Get the CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide, 2-Pack for $6.99

54. For the one who likes to doodle: Scratch Art Mini Notes

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Scratch Art Mini Notes
Take your giftee's doodling to the next level with these Scratch Art Mini Notes. They appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of color wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of color to daily drawings.

Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes at Amazon for $5.98

55. For the one trying to use less plastic: Bee’s Wrap

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Bee&#x002019;s Wrap
Plastic wrap can be quite wasteful, and if your giftee is trying to be more green, you should definitely gift them Bee's Wrap. This all-natural, reusable alternative to plastic wrap clings to pretty much everything and comes in a ton of delightful patterns. After testing it, we found that it sticks well, was easy to wash and reuse, and can wrap everything from sandwiches to bowls.

Get the Bee's Wrap at Amazon for $18

56. For the one with a skincare routine: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Best stocking stuffer ideas: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
For a balanced skincare routine, Amazon reviewers swear by this Vitamin C serum, which claims to help brighten skin and reduce the look of wrinkles. It has nearly 35,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating with reviewers saying they've noticed a difference in as little as two weeks.

Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for $19.99

57. For the movie lover: 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Best stocking stuffer ideas: 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
Does your giftee think they've seen every movie? Test their actual filmography with this scratch-off movie bucket list poster that features 100 iconic films like Casablanca to Jaws. It's small enough to be rolled up and still fit in a stocking, and it will give your recipient an excuse to stay home and watch movies.

Get the 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster at Uncommon Goods for $15

58. For the one who bakes: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lodge Miniature Skillet
Those who spend too much time on Pinterest or watch a lot of cooking shows will love a few individually sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there because it lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. These mini skillets are extra adorable and the perfect size for personal brownie or cookie skillets. Plus, it's not too heavy, so it won't weigh down their stocking.

Get the Lodge Miniature Skillet at Cost World Market for $6.99

59. For the funny one: What Do You Meme?

Best stocking stuffer ideas: What Do You Meme?
Your recipient constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

60. For the one who lives for the 90s: Velvet scrunchies

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Velvet scrunchies
In case you weren't aware, scrunchies have made a major comeback recently, making them a great stocking stuffer. These velvet ones are super soft and come in a variety of colors that would look great on your giftee's head or just hanging on their wrist.

Get the Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies at Amazon for $5

